Man shot and killed by sheriff’s deputies near Michael’s store in West Hills

An investigation was underway after detectives with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department shot and killed a robbery suspect during a shoot out near a Michael’s store in West Hills.

A man was shot and killed Thursday evening by sheriff’s deputies near a Michael’s store in West Hills, according to authorities.

The shooting occurred around 8:40 p.m. in the 6600 block of Fallbrook Avenue, according to a Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department news release.

Authorities shot and killed a man, then rendered aid, according to the release. No deputies were injured.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene by the Los Angeles City Fire Department, LASD said. No other information, including the victim’s identity and the circumstances of the shooting, were released.

The Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau and Internal Affairs Bureau, among others, will conduct investigations into the shooting, officials said. The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office will also conduct a legal analysis to determine whether any criminal charges must be filed and if the shooting was justified.

AB7 reported that the incident involved a robbery but deputies didn’t confirm that.

“We heard some automatic weapon gunshots, and first thing we thought was maybe this was a car going by or something else,” said Shawn Dadon, who witnessed the shooting. He told ABC7 that he heard gunshots in the area. He also saw six cars pull out of the shopping area and follow another car out of the parking lot.

“But then it was like, five or seven bullets, stopped for a second, and five or seven more bullets shooting. It looked like the police was hiding all around,” he said. “They were not in visible sight until the shooting happened, and then they came from all around.”