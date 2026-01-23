Advertisement
California

Man shot and killed by sheriff’s deputies near Michael’s store in West Hills

Law enforcement officers stand near a white tent in a parking lot.
An investigation was underway after detectives with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department shot and killed a robbery suspect during a shoot out near a Michael’s store in West Hills.
Summer Lin
By Summer Lin
Staff Writer Follow
A man was shot and killed Thursday evening by sheriff’s deputies near a Michael’s store in West Hills, according to authorities.

The shooting occurred around 8:40 p.m. in the 6600 block of Fallbrook Avenue, according to a Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department news release.

Authorities shot and killed a man, then rendered aid, according to the release. No deputies were injured.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene by the Los Angeles City Fire Department, LASD said. No other information, including the victim’s identity and the circumstances of the shooting, were released.

The Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau and Internal Affairs Bureau, among others, will conduct investigations into the shooting, officials said. The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office will also conduct a legal analysis to determine whether any criminal charges must be filed and if the shooting was justified.

AB7 reported that the incident involved a robbery but deputies didn’t confirm that.

“We heard some automatic weapon gunshots, and first thing we thought was maybe this was a car going by or something else,” said Shawn Dadon, who witnessed the shooting. He told ABC7 that he heard gunshots in the area. He also saw six cars pull out of the shopping area and follow another car out of the parking lot.

“But then it was like, five or seven bullets, stopped for a second, and five or seven more bullets shooting. It looked like the police was hiding all around,” he said. “They were not in visible sight until the shooting happened, and then they came from all around.”

Summer Lin

Summer Lin is a breaking news reporter at the Los Angeles Times. She previously covered breaking news for the Mercury News and national politics and California courts for McClatchy’s publications. An East Coast native, Lin moved to California after graduating from Boston College and Columbia University’s Graduate School of Journalism. She was among The Times’ staff members who covered the Monterey Park mass shooting in 2023, which was recognized by the Pulitzer Board as a finalist in breaking news.

