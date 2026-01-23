Advertisement
California

Former NFL and Westchester High lineman Kevin Johnson killed in South L.A. homeless encampment

Defensive lineman Kevin Johnson of the Philadelphia Eagles returns a fumble for a touchdown.
Former NFL defensive lineman Kevin Johnson was found dead at a homeless encampment in Willowbrook on Wednesday. Above, Johnson, of the Philadelphia Eagles, returns a fumble for a touchdown against the Washington Redskins in 1995.
(Otto Greule Jr. / Getty Images)
Salvador Hernandez. (Ricardo DeAratanha / Los Angeles Times)
By Salvador Hernandez and Steve Henson
Kevin Johnson, a former NFL defensive lineman for the Philadelphia Eagles and Oakland Raiders, was found dead at a homeless encampment Wednesday, authorities said.

Officials with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department are investigating the death as a possible homicide after the former football player was found with stab wounds and blunt head trauma, according to the county medical examiner.

Johnson, 55, was found dead after deputies received a call of an unconscious man in the 1300 block of East 120th Street in Willowbrook, according to a statement from the Sheriff’s Department. Officials with the Los Angeles County Fire Department were called, and Johnson was pronounced dead at the scene.

No arrests have been made in connection with the death, and officials are asking anyone with information to contact the Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau.

Johnson was a fourth-round draft pick of the New England Patriots in 1993 after playing at L.A. Harbor College, Texas Southern and helping Westchester High to the 1987 2-A City Section championship. At Texas Southern, a HBCU school, he played alongside future NFL Hall of Fame defensive lineman Michael Strahan.

Johnson was cut by the Patriots and Minnesota Vikings before catching on with the Philadelphia Eagles in 1995 and 1996, playing in 23 games and registering 43 tackles and seven sacks. He returned a fumble for a touchdown in a 1995 game against Washington.

He played in 15 games for the Oakland Raiders in 1997, his last NFL season. He played both defensive and offensive line positions in 1998 with Orlando of the Arena Football League, helping the Predators to the Arena Bowl championship.

Salvador Hernandez

Salvador Hernandez is a reporter on the Fast Break Desk, the Los Angeles Times’ breaking news team. Before joining the newsroom in 2022, he was a senior reporter for BuzzFeed News, where he covered criminal justice issues, the growing militia movement and breaking news. He also covered crime as a reporter at the Orange County Register. He is a Los Angeles native.

Steve Henson

Steve Henson is a breaking news and enterprise reporter at the Los Angeles Times. He previously served as an editor and reporter in the Sports department. Henson was a leader in digital-only newsrooms from 2007-19 as a senior editor and columnist at Yahoo Sports and as senior editor at the USA Today Sports Media Group. This is his second stint at The Times, having covered the Dodgers and UCLA as well as doing enterprise, investigative and features writing from 1985-2007.

