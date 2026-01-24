California’s favorite lovebirds Jackie and Shadow welcome first egg of the year

Bald eagle Jackie sits on her first egg of the 2026 season in the nest shared with her partner, Shadow, in Big Bear on Friday.

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Houston, we have an egg!

In major news for followers of Southern California’s most famous feathered power couple, bald eagles Jackie and Shadow have welcomed their first egg of the 2026 season in their Big Bear nest.

Jackie began to show signs of labor at 4:22 p.m. Friday and the egg arrived just 10 minutes later, according to Friends of Big Bear Valley, which runs the popular online livestream of the couple’s nest.

“She did a great job and is now resting,” the nonprofit wrote in a Friday evening update. “Shadow came in briefly at 16:41:30 and saw the egg! Thank you for being a part of this amazing event!”

Advertisement

Jackie and Shadow will now take turns carefully incubating the egg for the next 35 days or so, ensuring it is kept warm and safe. And, with any luck, another egg or two may arrive in the coming days.

California Big Bear eaglets get ready to fly: See how they’ve grown The birds are expected to fledge, or fly for the first time, between 10 and 14 weeks of age. Sunny turned 10 weeks old on Tuesday, and Gizmo hits that mark on Saturday.

Although the laying of the egg was met with an online outpouring of joy, there is a long road to go before the couple have a healthy eaglet.

Bald eagle eggs typically have a 50-50 chance of hatching, according to Sandy Steers, biologist and executive director of Friends of Big Bear Valley. Then, once hatched, fewer than 50% of eaglets survive their first year due to challenges from severe weather, food shortages, falls from the nest and predators, according to the American Eagle Foundation.

Advertisement

Jackie and Shadow’s prior mating seasons have been marked by cycles of celebration and heartbreak.

They first mated in 2018 and had their first eaglet Simba the following year. But their next successful mating season wasn’t until 2022, when their second eaglet Spirit flew the nest.

The following year was marked by devastation when the couple’s eggs were eaten by ravens. Fans were dealt another devastating blow in 2024, when the couple’s eggs failed to hatch after a severe winter storm.

Finally, in 2025, hope returned with the hatching of three eaglets. Tragically, one hatchling died during heavy snowfall, but two — dubbed Sunny and Gizmo — survived the harsh season, spread their wings and flew away.

California See Gizmo fly! Second Big Bear eaglet has flown the nest Gizmo fledged or flew the nest. Gizmo is wowing fans of the live webcam that monitors the Big Bear family of eagles that includes mom Jackie, dad Shadow and sibling Sunny.

Throughout these ups and downs, thousands of people have tuned into the nest livestream, which has become a powerful tool to educate the public about the precarious life of bald eagles, which are endangered in California.

Some of Jackie and Shadow’s supporters are currently fighting to prevent San Bernardino County from allowing a 50-home gated community to be built within a mile of the couple’s nest. Advocates say the project poses risks to the eagles, including noise, traffic and habitat destruction.