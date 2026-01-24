Advertisement
California

SUV strikes, kills a pedestrian walking on the 110 Freeway

highway sign 110
A 110 Freeway sign.
(File photo)
By City News Service

A pedestrian was struck and killed by an SUV Saturday while crossing lanes on the Harbor (110) Freeway in South Los Angeles.

The crash was reported at 12:40 p.m. in the northbound Express Lanes under the Glenn Anderson (105) Freeway, according to the California Highway Patrol, which was investigating the death.

The pedestrian was found lying in the Express Lanes and pronounced dead at the scene, the CHP said.

He was later identified as 41-year-old Johnny Ansdell, according to the Medical Examiner’s office. His city of residence was not available.

The woman driving the gray Hyundai SUV remained at the scene, according to the CHP.

Officers held traffic in the northbound Express Lanes and a Sigalert was issued by the CHP at 1:17 p.m. It was cancelled at 3:19 p.m.

California

