Top Los Angeles federal prosecutor faces blistering criticism for response to Minneapolis shooting

Bill Essayli, the first assistant U.S. attorney for the Central District of California, takes during a news conference.

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Top Los Angeles federal prosecutor Bill Essayli faced blistering criticism from gun rights groups, including the NRA, after he posted on X Saturday about the fatal shooting of a U.S citizen in Minneapolis by federal immigration officers.

Essayli, the first assistant U.S. Attorney for the Central District of California, wrote: “If you approach law enforcement with a gun, there is a high likelihood they will be legally justified in shooting you.”

Alex Jeffrey Pretti, a 37-year-old intensive care unit nurse at a Department of Veterans Affairs hospital, was believed to be “a “lawful gun owner with a permit to carry,” according to Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara. Bystander videos show him holding a phone, not a weapon.

Advertisement

In response to Essayli’s tweet, the NRA posted on X: “This sentiment from the First Assistant U.S. Attorney for the Central District of California is dangerous and wrong.”

The post continued: “Responsible public voices should be awaiting a full investigation, not making generalizations and demonizing law-abiding citizens.”

After receiving significant backlash, Essayli accused another gun rights organization of “adding words to mischaracterize my statement.”

Advertisement

“I never said it’s legally justified to shoot law-abiding concealed carriers,” he posted on X. “My comment addressed agitators approaching law enforcement with a gun and refusing to disarm ...

“My advice stands: If you value your life, do not aggressively approach law enforcement while armed. If they reasonably perceive a threat and you fail to immediately disarm, they are legally permitted to use deadly force.”

A spokesperson for the U.S. attorney’s office in L.A. referred The Times to Essayli’s post on X clarifying what he initially said. He declined further comment.

Earlier, a second amendment lobbying group, Gun Owners of America, also criticized Essayli.

“We condemn the untoward comments of @USAttyEssayli. Federal agents are not ‘highly likely’ to be ‘legally justified’ in ‘shooting’ concealed carry licensees who approach while lawfully carrying a firearm,” the group posted on X. “The Second Amendment protects Americans’ right to bear arms while protesting—a right the federal government must not infringe upon.”

Essayli’s post received a community note — a crowd-sourced fact check — noting that “the U.S. Constitution (particularly the 2nd, 4th, and 14th amendments) prohibit officers from shooting citizens merely for possessing a weapon that is not an “imminent threat.”

Advertisement

The shooting drew a large crowd of protesters in a city that had already seen widespread demonstrations after the fatal shooting by an ICE officer of 37-year-old Renee Nicole Good weeks earlier.