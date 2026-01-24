Advertisement
California

Top Los Angeles federal prosecutor faces blistering criticism for response to Minneapolis shooting

Bill Essayli, the first assistant U.S. attorney, takes questions during a news conference.
Bill Essayli, the first assistant U.S. attorney for the Central District of California, takes during a news conference.
(Christina House/Los Angeles Times)
Brittny Mejia staff headshot at LA Times Photo Studio in El Segundo, CA on Thursday, July 24, 2025.
By Brittny Mejia
Staff Writer Follow
0:00 0:00

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here.

Top Los Angeles federal prosecutor Bill Essayli faced blistering criticism from gun rights groups, including the NRA, after he posted on X Saturday about the fatal shooting of a U.S citizen in Minneapolis by federal immigration officers.

Essayli, the first assistant U.S. Attorney for the Central District of California, wrote: “If you approach law enforcement with a gun, there is a high likelihood they will be legally justified in shooting you.”

Alex Jeffrey Pretti, a 37-year-old intensive care unit nurse at a Department of Veterans Affairs hospital, was believed to be “a “lawful gun owner with a permit to carry,” according to Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara. Bystander videos show him holding a phone, not a weapon.

Advertisement

In response to Essayli’s tweet, the NRA posted on X: “This sentiment from the First Assistant U.S. Attorney for the Central District of California is dangerous and wrong.”

The post continued: “Responsible public voices should be awaiting a full investigation, not making generalizations and demonizing law-abiding citizens.”

After receiving significant backlash, Essayli accused another gun rights organization of “adding words to mischaracterize my statement.”

Advertisement

“I never said it’s legally justified to shoot law-abiding concealed carriers,” he posted on X. “My comment addressed agitators approaching law enforcement with a gun and refusing to disarm ...

“My advice stands: If you value your life, do not aggressively approach law enforcement while armed. If they reasonably perceive a threat and you fail to immediately disarm, they are legally permitted to use deadly force.”

A spokesperson for the U.S. attorney’s office in L.A. referred The Times to Essayli’s post on X clarifying what he initially said. He declined further comment.

Earlier, a second amendment lobbying group, Gun Owners of America, also criticized Essayli.

“We condemn the untoward comments of @USAttyEssayli. Federal agents are not ‘highly likely’ to be ‘legally justified’ in ‘shooting’ concealed carry licensees who approach while lawfully carrying a firearm,” the group posted on X. “The Second Amendment protects Americans’ right to bear arms while protesting—a right the federal government must not infringe upon.”

Essayli’s post received a community note — a crowd-sourced fact check — noting that “the U.S. Constitution (particularly the 2nd, 4th, and 14th amendments) prohibit officers from shooting citizens merely for possessing a weapon that is not an “imminent threat.”

Advertisement

The shooting drew a large crowd of protesters in a city that had already seen widespread demonstrations after the fatal shooting by an ICE officer of 37-year-old Renee Nicole Good weeks earlier.

More to Read

California

Sign up for Essential California

The most important California stories and recommendations in your inbox every morning.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service and our Privacy Policy.

Brittny Mejia

Brittny Mejia is a Metro reporter covering federal courts and immigration for the Los Angeles Times. She was a Pulitzer Prize finalist in 2021 for her investigation with colleague Jack Dolan that exposed failures in Los Angeles County’s safety-net healthcare system. She joined The Times in 2014.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Podcasts

Most Read in California

Advertisement
Advertisement