Flights delayed at LAX, other SoCal airports after winter storm slams most of U.S.

A plane gets de-iced at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport on Monday as more than 12,000 flights were canceled across the U.S. since Saturday, according to FlightAware.

While Southern California enjoys mostly sunny skies this week, the rest of the U.S. is dealing with snowy winter conditions that have impacted flights and airports across the nation.

As of 10 a.m. Monday, at least 210 flights were canceled at Los Angeles International Airport in the last 24 hours, according to flight tracking site FlightAware. Seven were canceled at Hollywood Burbank Airport, 24 at John Wayne Airport in Santa Ana and 12 at Ontario International Airport.

Analytics company Cirium said in an update that Sunday was the worst day for flight cancellations since the pandemic, with 10,766 flights being canceled out of 23,735 departures.

On Monday, JetBlue had 53% of their flights canceled, American had 22%, Delta had 15% and United had 14%, according to Cirium.

Travelers have been advised to check their flights before going to their airports.

The winter storm dumped more than a foot of snow across 20 states, according to the National Weather Service. Multiple states were under storm warnings issued by the weather service. At least 18 states declared a state of emergency.

At least 17 people have died as a result of the storms.

