Her body was found in a remote mountain town weeks ago. Now, her husband has been accused of murder
After weeks investigating the death of a Newport Beach woman whose body was found along a steep embankment in a San Bernardino County mountain town, officials have arrested her estranged husband.
Gordon Abas Goodarzi, 66, of Rolling Hills, was arrested Friday on suspicion of murder in the death of his longtime wife and business partner Aryan Papoli, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Office.
The sheriff’s office did not share details into how Goodarzi was linked to Papoli’s death or a possible motive, but said Papoli’s autopsy ruled her death a homicide and an “extensive and persistent investigation into the circumstances” led detectives to Goodarzi as a suspect.
Goodarzi is currently being held without bail.
Papoli, 58, of Newport Beach, was found dead Nov. 18 about 75 feet down a steep embankment near Highway 138 and Crestline Road, in the mountain town of Crestline, officials reported. Her body wasn’t immediately identified, but days after the body was found, Newport Beach Police confirmed a missing person’s report was filed for Papoli.
The body was confirmed to be Papoli on Dec. 1.
In an interview with The Times last month, Papoli’s son, Navid Goodarzi, said his mother came to the U.S. from Tehran, Iran, as a young woman and worked hard to make a new life for herself and improve the lives of others.
“My mom was a ray of light, sunshine manifested,” said Goodarzi, 25. “She always gave 150% to herself and to everyone.”
At the time, he did not comment on his parents relationship, but said they had worked together for years and started a clean energy company.
He did say Papoli moved to Newport Beach about six months ago, seeking a serene place to thrive creatively in her retirement.
Times staff writer Sara Cardine contributed to this report.