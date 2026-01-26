Advertisement
California

Her body was found in a remote mountain town weeks ago. Now, her husband has been accused of murder

A woman sits on a couch holding a cat.
Aryan Papoli, seen in an undated photo, moved to Newport Beach seeking a serene artist’s lifestyle, according to son Navid Goodarzi.
(Courtesy of Navid Goodarzi)
Grace Toohey.
By Grace Toohey
Staff Writer Follow
0:00 0:00

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here.

After weeks investigating the death of a Newport Beach woman whose body was found along a steep embankment in a San Bernardino County mountain town, officials have arrested her estranged husband.

Gordon Abas Goodarzi, 66, of Rolling Hills, was arrested Friday on suspicion of murder in the death of his longtime wife and business partner Aryan Papoli, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office did not share details into how Goodarzi was linked to Papoli’s death or a possible motive, but said Papoli’s autopsy ruled her death a homicide and an “extensive and persistent investigation into the circumstances” led detectives to Goodarzi as a suspect.

Advertisement

Goodarzi is currently being held without bail.

LOS ANGELES, CA - DECEMBER 9, 2025 - Landlord Nela Petrusan yells at tenant organizers with Los Angeles Tenants Union, outside of frame, from the front door of her apartment at 1430 Wright Street in Los Angeles on December 9, 2025. Petrusan, landlord and owner of the apartments, is being prosecuted by the Los Angeles city attorney over allegations that she has harassed her tenants and that the building is in deplorable condition. (Genaro Molina/Los Angeles Times)

California

For Subscribers

Meet the only L.A. landlord criminally charged with harassing her tenants

A war is raging between the tenants and landlord of 1430 Wright St., with both sides trading wild allegations of violence and harassment.

Papoli, 58, of Newport Beach, was found dead Nov. 18 about 75 feet down a steep embankment near Highway 138 and Crestline Road, in the mountain town of Crestline, officials reported. Her body wasn’t immediately identified, but days after the body was found, Newport Beach Police confirmed a missing person’s report was filed for Papoli.

The body was confirmed to be Papoli on Dec. 1.

A man and a woman embrace in a living room.
Aryan Papoli, seen with son Milad in an undated photo. Papoli’s body was found down an embankment in the town of Crestline, in November.
(Courtesy of Navid Goodarzi)

In an interview with The Times last month, Papoli’s son, Navid Goodarzi, said his mother came to the U.S. from Tehran, Iran, as a young woman and worked hard to make a new life for herself and improve the lives of others.

“My mom was a ray of light, sunshine manifested,” said Goodarzi, 25. “She always gave 150% to herself and to everyone.”

At the time, he did not comment on his parents relationship, but said they had worked together for years and started a clean energy company.

Advertisement

He did say Papoli moved to Newport Beach about six months ago, seeking a serene place to thrive creatively in her retirement.

Times staff writer Sara Cardine contributed to this report.

More to Read

CaliforniaThe Latest

Sign up for Essential California

The most important California stories and recommendations in your inbox every morning.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service and our Privacy Policy.

Grace Toohey

Grace Toohey is a reporter at the Los Angeles Times covering breaking news for the Fast Break Desk. Before joining the newsroom in 2022, she covered criminal justice issues at the Orlando Sentinel and the Advocate in Baton Rouge. Toohey is a Maryland native and proud Terp.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Podcasts

Most Read in California

Advertisement
Advertisement