Shocking video shows toddler flying out of car in busy SoCal intersection; mom arrested

A toddler is seen on the road between an SUV and a sedan at a Fullerton intersection. A woman then scoops up the child.

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

An Orange County mother has been arrested on suspicion of felony child endangerment after a video went viral on social media showing her 19-month-old child flying out of a moving car and landing in the middle of a busy intersection, according to the Fullerton Police Department.

The shocking recording shows the front passenger door of a black SUV opening and a tiny body tumbling out and skidding along the asphalt as the vehicle makes an eastbound turn onto West Malvern Avenue from North Euclid Street in Fullerton.

The SUV then makes a sudden stop, causing the driver of a sedan traveling behind it to slam on the brakes. The car grinds to a halt just inches away from the child. A woman rushes out of the SUV, scoops up the child and returns to her car.

Advertisement

The woman in the video was later identified as the child’s mother, 35-year-old Jacqueline Hernandez of La Habra. She was booked at the Fullerton City Jail on Sunday, according to police and the Orange County Sheriff’s Department inmate information center.

The toddler sustained injuries consistent with the fall, was transported to the hospital for treatment and is expected to make a full recovery, police said.

The Police Department did not receive any initial calls related to the incident, believed to have taken place between 8 and 9 a.m. Tuesday. However, a video of the toddler’s fall later amassed millions of views on social media.

Advertisement

Then, on Saturday, a person who had witnessed the incident came forward to police with identifying information related to the SUV.

Officers continued their investigation, which led them to a La Habra residence where they said they found the woman, car and toddler seen in the video. Police are continuing to investigate the incident and seeking additional witnesses.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. H. Rios at (714) 738-6782 or hrios@fullertonpd.org. Anonymous tips can be left at (855) 847-6227.