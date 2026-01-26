Advertisement
California

Woman dies after scuba diving off Catalina Island coast

File photo of fish at Casino Point Dive Park on Catalina Island.
(Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)
By Hannah Fry
  • A 64-year-old woman scuba diving at a popular diving spot off the coast of Catalina Island died after showing signs of distress in the water, authorities said.

A 64-year-old woman died Saturday morning after scuba diving at a popular location off the coast of Catalina Island.

The woman, identified by the Los Angeles County medical examiner’s office as Carolyn Alvarez, was diving near the Casino Point underwater park when she started showing signs of distress, authorities said.

A man Alvarez was diving with helped bring her to shore and witnesses called 911 and rendered aid, according to NBC-4.

Paramedics responded to the scene shortly after 10 a.m. and took Alvarez to a hospital where she died, authorities said. The L.A. County medical examiner’s office has not yet determined Alvarez’s cause of death.

Casino Point — the region where Alvarez was diving — is a popular location for scuba diving enthusiasts. The underwater habitat is home to the state fish, the Garibaldi, along with angel sharks, bat rays and other marine life.

Hannah Fry

Hannah Fry covers breaking news for the Los Angeles Times. In 2020, she was part of the team that was a Pulitzer finalist for its coverage of a boat fire that killed 34 people off the coast of Santa Barbara. Fry came to The Times from the Daily Pilot, where she covered coastal cities, education and crime. An Orange County native, Fry started her career as an intern at the Orange County Register.

