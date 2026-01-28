Advertisement
Man bound, robbed of jewelry at parking structure near LAX, police say

A parking garage
Los Angeles police confirmed a man was bound with duct tape and robbed inside a parking garage on West Century Boulevard.
(Google Maps)
Los Angeles Times staffer Andrea Flores
By Andrea Flores
Staff Writer
  • A man who had been robbed was found bound with duct tape inside a vehicle in a parking lot near Los Angeles International Airport, police said.

A man was bound with duct tape and robbed inside his vehicle Tuesday night in a parking structure near Los Angeles International Airport, police said.

Officers responded to a call at around 8:15 p.m. to the 6100 block of West Century Boulevard about a victim whose feet had been duct-taped, Los Angeles Police Department officials confirmed.

The man in his 50s was discovered inside his white Toyota sedan in a parking structure along Century Boulevard near LAX, according to footage broadcast by RMG News, a stringer news service.

Paramedics arrived at the scene to treat the man, who was experiencing difficulty breathing, though he remained conscious, police said.

The victim, whose wallet and jewelry had been taken, described the suspect as a white male wearing a black hat, black shirt and black pants and carrying a handgun.

Other news reports say the victim was pepper-sprayed and then taped up, with the stolen jewelry amounting to about $400,000. However, an LAPD spokesperson was unable to confirm those details.

