Don't Miss
Your morning catch-up: L.A. loves Baller Hardware, local rent prices drop to four-year low and more big stories
Advertisement
California

Long Beach man pleads guilty to sending money to ISIS, possessing homemade bomb

images of an improvised explosive device.
The FBI raided a Long Beach man’s home and found this alleged homemade bomb in August 2025.
(FBI)
Summer Lin staff photo
By Summer Lin
Staff Writer Follow
0:00 0:00

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here.

A Long Beach man pleaded guilty Tuesday to sending payments to suspected members of ISIS and for illegally posessing a homemade bomb, according to authorities.

Mark Lorenzo Villanueva, 29, pleaded guilty to attempting to provide material support to a foreign terrorist organization and being a felon in possession of a firearm, according to a U.S. Attorney’s Office Central District of California news release. Villanueva has been in custody since August.

According to his plea agreement, Villanueva began messaging a person claiming to be an ISIS fighter living in Syria since February. The person told Villanueva how to send money to him overseas.

Advertisement

Villanueva allegedly sent more than $1,600 knowing it would be spent on ammunition, weapons, and other supplies, authorities said. Villanueva also discussed conducting ISIS operations in the U.S.

Law enforcement searched Villanueva’s home in August and found a homemade bomb with large amounts of ball bearings and other objects, including nails, screws, and nuts, according to the release. The device was not federally registered as required by law.

At the time Villanueva had the bomb, he had been convicted of felony stalking in September 2017 and was prohibited from possessing any firearm, according to the release.

Advertisement

Villanueva is scheduled to be sentenced June 17 and faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison for trying to provide material support to a federal terrorist organization, and up to 15 years in prison for being a felon in possession of a firearm, according to the release.

More to Read

CaliforniaThe LatestCrime & Courts

Sign up for Essential California

The most important California stories and recommendations in your inbox every morning.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service and our Privacy Policy.

Summer Lin

Summer Lin is a breaking news reporter at the Los Angeles Times. She previously covered breaking news for the Mercury News and national politics and California courts for McClatchy’s publications. An East Coast native, Lin moved to California after graduating from Boston College and Columbia University’s Graduate School of Journalism. She was among The Times’ staff members who covered the Monterey Park mass shooting in 2023, which was recognized by the Pulitzer Board as a finalist in breaking news.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Podcasts

Most Read in California

Advertisement
Advertisement