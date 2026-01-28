Maserati driver kills man and dog crossing Sherman Oaks street, flees scene and then abandons car

Los Angeles police are searching for the driver of the Maserati in the hit-and-run. The damaged car was abandoned, without license plates, a few blocks from the scene of the collision.

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Los Angeles police are searching for the driver of a Maserati who fatally hit an 80-year-old pedestrian and his dog and fled the scene in Sherman Oaks, abandoning the damaged vehicle without license plates.

Los Angeles Police Department officers were called at 11:35 p.m. Tuesday to the intersection of Woodman Avenue and Moorpark Street after the driver, traveling north on Woodman, struck the pedestrian and his dog, LAPD officials said.

Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics took the injured man to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said. The dog, a Rottweiler, was pronounced dead at the scene after being found near a vehicle at the curb, officials said.

Advertisement

Police said the driver briefly stopped at the scene after hitting the man and his dog, but never got out of the vehicle. The driver then drove a few blocks away in the damaged Maserati and abandoned it, they said.

So far, investigators have been unable to locate a California registration for the vehicle and believe it was at some point taken out of state.

Witnesses to the aftermath told investigators they saw passengers in the Maserati, LAPD officials said.

Advertisement

In the aftermath, family members of the victim could be seen crying at the scene. The victim lived a short distance away.

There is a $50,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction of the driver, officials said.