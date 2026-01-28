Advertisement
California

Suspects in U-Haul lead police on a chase through Los Angeles city streets

Burglary suspects led police on a high speed chase through South Los Angeles.
Burglary suspects led police on a high-speed chase through South Los Angeles on Wednesday morning that saw the alleged suspects jump out of a U-Haul truck and into a black Lexus that later crashed into a motorist in the pre-dawn hours.
(KTLA)
By Summer Lin
Police are looking for a burglary suspect who led officers on a chase before getting into a car crash on live TV in Los Angeles on Wednesday morning.

About 4:30 a.m., burglars donning ski masks broke into a warehouse in the 1100 block of East 32nd Street and began loading items into a U-Haul truck, LAPD Officer Norma Eisenman said.

The burglars fled in the truck when officers arrived, starting a chase that played out live on the local news.

Near Randy’s Donuts in Inglewood, the suspects jumped out of the truck and ran to an apparent getaway vehicle driven by another person. As squad cars closed in on the suspects, they jumped into the getaway car and sped off, colliding with a police SUV in the process.

The getaway car drove at freeway speeds on city streets, at times without its headlights on and in opposing lanes.

The pursuit ended when the driver sped through the intersection of Arlington Avenue and West 48th Street in Hyde Park and was broadsided by another car, sending the suspects’ vehicle spinning out of control.

Police took two suspects into custody but a third person was still outstanding as of 9 a.m. Video showed one suspect run toward a house and disappear, sparking a neighborhood search by police.

CaliforniaThe Latest

Summer Lin

Summer Lin is a breaking news reporter at the Los Angeles Times. She previously covered breaking news for the Mercury News and national politics and California courts for McClatchy’s publications. An East Coast native, Lin moved to California after graduating from Boston College and Columbia University’s Graduate School of Journalism. She was among The Times’ staff members who covered the Monterey Park mass shooting in 2023, which was recognized by the Pulitzer Board as a finalist in breaking news.

