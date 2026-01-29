Anti-ICE ‘National Shutdown’ protests planned in L.A. County. Here’s where to find them

Residents and registered nurses from Providence Little Company of Mary Medical Center hold a vigil in San Pedro on Wednesday for Alex Pretti, a registered nurse who was fatally shot by ICE agents in Minneapolis.

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Inflamed by the fatal shootings of two protesters and the increasingly aggressive tactics used by federal agents in Minneapolis, activists and protesters are taking part in “ICE Out of Everywhere” demonstrations starting Friday, including several in Los Angeles County.

These nationwide protests come a week after hundreds of Minnesota businesses closed their doors in a statewide strike. “ICE Out of Everywhere” aims to show solidarity with Minnesota and for those who have died in ICE custody, as well as demand an end to federal agents’ raids throughout the U.S.

A number of Los Angeles businesses have announced plans to close Friday or take other actions to show their solidarity with protesters. Silver Lake sports bar Untamed Spirits and Canyon Coffee in Echo Park said on social media that they will be closed Friday for the general strike.

Advertisement

Others will stay open but will support the protests.

Bé Ù, a Vietnamese restaurant in Virgil Village, will be open Friday, but owner Uyên Lê said that’s because she does her community organizing work through the business. Recently, for example, Lê held a fundraiser for restaurants in Minnesota that went on strike, she told news outlet Eater.

At Cafe Nido in East Hollywood, a few customers chatted with employees midday Thursday about the strike buzz. Nido’s owner, Devin Lester, said he was weighing how he might contribute to protest actions, saying the business may offer discounts to protesters on Friday.

Some demonstrations have already taken place, including a walkout by more than 1,000 UCLA students at the Westwood campus Wednesday afternoon; they called for “ICE out” of campuses and city streets and held signs that said “Abolish ICE” and “No human being is illegal.” And on Monday, more than 100 students participated in a protest at Cal State Long Beach.

Advertisement

The Los Angeles Unified School District is likely to be a focus of protest activity, either Friday or in the coming weeks. The nation’s second-largest school system is 74% Latino in a region where Latinos — whether citizens or documented or undocumented immigrants — have been targeted for immigration enforcement.

L.A. schools Supt. Alberto Carvalho last year urged students to protest on campus because, he said, he could not guarantee their safety off campus.

School board member Tanya Franklin spoke in a similar vein Thursday.

“Kidnappings, fear-mongering, family separation, and even murder at the hands of a present-day Gestapo have no place in our communities,” Franklin told The Times of her message to students. ”Stay in school, but ICE out of L.A.!”

But if students choose to leave campus, it is unlikely that a school employee will try to stop them.

”We have folks across the city who are joining these walkouts,” said Mau Trejo, director of strategic communications for Students Deserve, an organizing group for student activists with close ties to the teachers union. “The district should be supportive of students exercising the right to protest. We’ve heard that students are not only planning to walk out tomorrow, but there will be other dates this upcoming month of February where students will be walking out.”

Here is a list of local “ICE Out of Everywhere” or similar protests happening Friday through Sunday.

Advertisement

Friday, Jan. 30

Los Angeles City Hall

When: 1 p.m.

Where: 200 N. Spring St.

Santa Clarita

When: 3 to 6 p.m.

Where: The corner of Valencia Boulevard and McBean Parkway

Event notes: This stationary event is part of the nationwide “ICE Out of Everywhere” protests.

Burbank City Hall

When: 12:30 to 1:30 p.m.

Where: 275 E. Olive Ave.

Event Notes: This Burbank “ICE Out for Good” event will take place on mainly flat ground.

Target in Woodland Hills

When: 10 to 11 a.m.

Where: 20801 Ventura Blvd.

Event Notes: This ongoing Friday event, organized by Woodland Hills Indivisible, is a rally against those who abandoned their DEI programs and what the organization calls “Immigration and Customs Enforcement brutality.” Attendees will gather with signs at the main entrance of Target at Kelvin Avenue and Ventura Boulevard.

Pasadena City College

When: Noon to 1 p.m.

Where: 1570 E. Colorado Blvd.

Event notes: This protest is aimed against President Trump and Elon Musk. Attendees will gather at Harbeson Hall and are encouraged to bring signs.

Little Company of Mary Torrance

When: 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Where: 4101 Torrance Blvd.

Event Notes: National Nurses United RN members are calling on the community to protest in honor of Alex Pretti, an intensive care nurse who was fatally shot by federal agents. The protest is also a demand “that Congress vote to immediately abolish this violent, racist, and lawless agency that poses a dire public health threat to all of our communities,” according to the organization.

Saturday, Jan. 31

Los Angeles City Hall

When: 2 p.m.

Where: 200 N. Spring St.

Event notes: This peaceful protest is being organized by 50501 SoCal in coordination with a larger coalition of Los Angeles-based organizers. The goal is to have a nonviolent action in response to the fatal shootings of Renee Good and Alex Pretti.

Advertisement

Compton Art and History Museum

When: Saturday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Where: 240 W. Compton Blvd.

Event notes: The Compton Art and History Museum is inviting the community to “The Proud Origins Walk,” a 5K walk that celebrates culture and migration. Attendees are encouraged to bring and walk with a flag that represents their country of origin. Tickets are $15 and can be purchased through Eventbrite online. All event proceeds will go toward the Coalition for Humane Immigrant Rights.

Jack in the Box - Baldwin Park

When: Noon to 3 p.m.

Where: 3188 Baldwin Park Blvd.

Event notes: The main focus is to protest against Immigration and Customs Enforcement. However, event organizers said, “you may focus on any of the horrible policies or events that you feel strongly about.”

El Segundo City Sign - El Segundo

When: 10:30 a.m. to noon

Where: The corner of Main Street and Imperial Avenue

Event notes: This family-friendly event is aimed at protesting the “inhumane actions of the Trump Administration,” according to the event listing. This is a stationary event and attendees are encouraged to bring signs.

Torrance

When: Noon to 2 p.m.

Where: The corner of Hawthorne and Sepulveda Boulevards

Event Notes: This is a stationary protest.

Sunday, Feb. 1

Home Depot - Cypress Park

When: Noon to 2 p.m.

Where: 2055 N. Figueroa St.

Event notes: This weekly ongoing protest is joining in the national “ICE Out” protests.