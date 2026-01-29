Advertisement
Shirley Raines, homeless advocate on Skid Row and nonprofit founder, has died at 58

Shirley Raines, who grew up in Compton, started Beauty 2 The Streetz to serve homeless on L.A.'s skid row.
Dec. 2021 photo of Shirley Raines, who grew up in Compton, started Beauty 2 The Streetz to serve homeless on L.A.’s skid row.
(Irfan Khan/Los Angeles Times)
By Joseph Serna
By Joseph Serna
Deputy Editor, Fast Break Desk Follow
Shirley Raines, a Compton woman who dedicated her life to providing for the homeless and founded the nonprofit Beauty 2 The Streetz has died, her organization announced. She was 58.

“Ms. Shirley dedicated her life to serving others and made an immeasurable impact on homeless communities throughout Los Angeles and Nevada,” a message posted to Raines’ X account on Wednesday read. “Through her tireless advocacy, deep compassion, and unwavering commitment, she used her powerful media platform to amplify the voices of those in need and to bring dignity, resources, and hope to some of the most undeserved populations.”

For years, Raines and her organization have served people experiencing homelessness across the region, providing them services like hair color, makeup and mobile showers. During the pandemic, their aid included handing out face masks, hand sanitizers, vitamins and more.

“They need to see a friendly face,” she told The Times in 2020. “They need to know they’re not forgotten.”

Raines had six children and lived in Long Beach.

“Her journey stands as a testament to the belief that everyone, irrespective of their circumstances, deserves to feel valued,” her founder page on the the Beauty 2 The Streetz website said. “Shirley responded to the call to bring beauty, support and hope to those seen yet often overlooked by society.”

This story is developing and will be updated.

