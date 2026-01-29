Teen boy, older brother die in suspected fireworks explosion in Bell Gardens home

An investigation is underway after an explosion at an apartment complex in Bell Gardens left two people dead.

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

A 13-year-old boy and his older brother were killed Tuesday evening in a suspected fireworks blast in Bell Gardens, according to authorities.

Around 6 p.m., the Bell Gardens Police Department responded to a report of explosions and a structure fire in the 6500 block of Purdy Avenue, according to a Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department news release.

Arson investigators from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department found materials used to make homemade fireworks and explosives at the scene, according to the release.

Advertisement

When officers arrived, they found two people inside suffering injuries from the blast and resulting fire, according to the release. Both were hospitalized — one in critical condition. Authorities did not have an update on that person’s condition but a GoFundMe started by relatives of those in the blast said two people died.

One of the deceased victims was found inside the home, according to the GoFundMe.

The two deceased victims were identified as 13-year-old Carlos Abraham Hernandez and his 24-year-old brother, Christopher Benitez.

Benitez was a member of the National Guard and a student, according to the GoFundMe page for funeral expenses.

Advertisement

“Chris was brave, fearless, smart, and kind — always there for everyone, helping in any way he could,” his family wrote. “He loved his pet dogs and our family deeply. His passion for cars and the military inspired him to pursue a future in law enforcement. Chris was also a dedicated member of our Catholic church community and loved being a mentor for the youth.”

Carlos also participated in the church as an altar boy, his family wrote.

“He was full of life, with a great sense of humor that made everyone smile, even during hard times,” according to the GoFundMe page. “Carlos was a wonderful friend and an even better family member. He loved to cook, eat, and was a passionate gamer. Like Chris, he adored our family pets with his whole heart. Carlos was truly innocent and brought so much joy to everyone who knew him.”