Former CNN anchor Don Lemon arrested by federal agents in Los Angeles

Former CNN anchor Don Lemon has been arrested by federal agents in Los Angeles, according to an attorney statement posted on Lemon’s social media account Friday morning.

Lemon was taken into custody Thursday night while covering the upcoming Grammy awards on Sunday, the statement said. He was taken into custody for activities earlier this month in Minnesota, according to multiple reports.

“Don has been a journalist for 30 years, and his constitutionally protected work in Minneapolis was no different than what he has always done. The First Amendment exists to protect journalists whose role it is to shine light on the truth and hold those in power to account,” said the statement from Lemon’s attorney, Abbe Lowell.

Lemon, 59, is being charged wth conspiracy to deprive someone of their rights and interfering with someone’s First Amendment right, according to a statement provided to The Times Friday morning from the Department of Homeland Security.

But Lemon’s attorney rejected that claim in the statement.

“Instead of investigating the federal agents who killed two peaceful protesters, the Trump Justice Department is devoting its time, attention and resources to this arrest, and that is the real indictment of wrongdoing in this case,” the statement read. “This unprecedented attackon the First Amendment and transpent attempt to distract attention from the many crises facing this administration will not stand. Don will fight these charges vigorously and thoroughly in court.”

This story is developing and will be updated.