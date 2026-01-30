Advertisement
California

Planned Parenthood, reproductive healthcare could receive $90 million in new state funding

A billboard reads, 'Welcome to California where abortion is safe and still legal'
A billboard reads "Welcome to California where abortion is safe and still legal" in 2022 in Rancho Mirage. California lawmakers are considering $90 million for Planned Parenthood and other reproductive health providers to counter federal funding cuts.
(Mario Tama / Getty Images)
Katie King
By Katie King
Staff Writer Contact
  • California lawmakers proposed $90 million in new funding for Planned Parenthood and reproductive health providers devastated by federal defunding.
  • The Trump administration and Republican Congress blocked Medicaid reimbursements to Planned Parenthood, affecting millions of low-income Californians seeking essential healthcare.
  • Over 80% of Planned Parenthood’s 1.3 million annual patient visits in California relied on Medi-Cal for reimbursement before the federal cuts.

SACRAMENTO — California lawmakers will consider bolstering funding for Planned Parenthood and other providers of reproductive health with a one-time infusion of $90 million, leaders of the state Legislature announced Friday.

Assembly Speaker Robert Rivas (D-Hollister) and Senate President Monique Limón (D-Goleta) said the money would give grants to providers that were affected by recent federal cuts passed by President Trump and the Republican-led Congress that targeted abortion providers. The funding is included in a proposed bill being considered by state lawmakers.

“Trump and his Republican enablers have waged an all-out assault on women — attacking abortion access, family-planning and reproductive health,” Rivas said in a Friday statement. “Outrage alone won’t stop it. When Trump strips funding, California will continue to act.”

The Republican-backed “One Big Beautiful Bill Act,” signed last year by Trump, prohibited federal Medicaid funding from going to Planned Parenthood. California and a coalition of other Democrat-led states filed a lawsuit against the Trump administration last year over the provision.

More than 80% of the nearly 1.3 million annual patient visits to Planned Parenthood in California were previously reimbursed by Medi-Cal, the state’s version of Medicaid, which provides healthcare coverage to low-income Americans.

In his recent budget proposal, Gov. Gavin Newsom allotted $60 million for reproductive healthcare. His proposal serves as a starting point for state budget negotiations.

Planned Parenthood offers a range of services, including abortions, birth control, cancer screenings and testings for sexually transmitted diseases.

More to Read

Katie King

Katie King is a state government reporter for the Los Angeles Times.

