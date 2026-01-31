Advertisement
California

Photos: Anti-ICE protest gets heated on National Shutdown Day

Protesters try and stop a van driven by federal agents as it leaves the Metropolitan Detention Center
After pepper gas was deployed, protesters try and stop a van driven by federal agents as it leaves the Metropolitan Detention Center.
(Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)
By Allen J. Schaben
Eric ThayerGenaro Molina and Gina Ferazzi

Nationwide protests take place Friday as part of a “national shutdown” in response to immigration actions in Minnesota.

The mostly peaceful protest took a turn as day turned to night in downtown Los Angeles and the crowd refused to disperse.

LAPD declared a citywide tactical alert and a dispersal order was issued as officers formed skirmish lines near the federal building.

Advertisement
A protester shouts at Department of Homeland Security officers.
(Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)

A protester shouts at Department of Homeland Security officers that were holding back protesters outside the Metropolitan Detention Center.

Don Lemon speaks to the media after his arraignment at the Edward R. Roybal Federal Courthouse in Los Angeles.
(Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)

Don Lemon speaks to the media after his arraignment at the Edward R. Roybal Federal Courthouse in Los Angeles.

Protesters stand on top of a bus stop in downtown Los Angeles.
(Genaro Molina/Los Angeles Times)

Protesters stand on top of a bus stop while joining hundreds of activists and protesters who take part in an, “ICE Out of Everywhere,” protest in downtown Los Angeles.

Hundreds of activists and protesters march down Cesar Chavez Avenue in downtown Los Angeles.
(Genaro Molina/Los Angeles Times)

Hundreds of activists and protesters march down Cesar Chavez Avenue in downtown Los Angeles.

People tend to a protester who held onto the hood of a van driven by federal agents.
(Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)

People tend to a protester who held onto the hood of a van driven by federal agents as it left the Metropolitan Detention Center during the protest in Los Angeles .

Protesters wave flags over the 101 freeway during a nationwide ICE Out protest.
(Gina Ferazzi/Los Angeles Times)
Advertisement

Protesters wave flags over the 101 freeway during a nationwide ICE Out protest.

An LAPD officer aims a less-lethal launcher
(Gina Ferazzi/Los Angeles Times)

An LAPD officer fires a less-lethal launcher at protesters at Alameda and 1st Street in downtown Los Angeles.

Protesters head south on Alameda as LAPD officers push them out of the area in downtown Los Angeles.
(Genaro Molina/Los Angeles Times)

Protesters head south on Alameda as LAPD officers push them out of the area in downtown Los Angeles.

More to Read

California

Sign up for Essential California

The most important California stories and recommendations in your inbox every morning.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service and our Privacy Policy.

Allen J. Schaben

Los Angeles Times staff photographer Allen J. Schaben is an award-winning journalist capturing a wide range of images over the past 35 years. Before joining The Times, he honed his craft at the Detroit Free Press, Dallas Morning News, Wichita Eagle and Connecticut Post. Schaben earned his bachelor’s degree in journalism at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln in 1993.

Eric Thayer

Eric Thayer is a staff photographer at the Los Angeles Times.

Genaro Molina

Genaro Molina is an award-winning staff photographer for the Los Angeles Times. He has worked in journalism for more than 35 years starting at the San Francisco Chronicle. Molina has photographed the life and death of Pope John Paul II, the tragedy of AIDS in Africa, the impact of Hurricane Katrina, and Cuba after Castro. His work has appeared in nine books and his photographs have been exhibited extensively including at the Smithsonian Institute and the Annenberg Space for Photography.

Gina Ferazzi

Gina Ferazzi has been a staff photographer with the Los Angeles Times since 1994. Her photos are a part of the staff Pulitzer Prizes for breaking news in 2016 for the San Bernardino terrorist attack and for the wildfires in 2004. Her video documentaries include stories on black tar heroin, health clinics, women priests and Marine suicide. Raised in Longmeadow, Mass., she was a two-sport scholarship athlete at the University of Maine, Orono.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Podcasts

Most Read in California

Advertisement