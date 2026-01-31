Public Health Department confirms first 2026 measles case in Los Angeles County

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

The Department of Public Health has confirmed the first measles case this year in Los Angeles County.

Officials say the person who tested positive for measles had recently traveled outside the country. The department is now working to identify people who may have been in contact with the individual and are checking their vaccination status.

“Measles is a serious respiratory disease that spreads easily through the air and on surfaces, particularly among people who are not already protected from it,” Los Angeles County Health Officer Dr. Muntu Davis said in a statement.

“A person can spread the illness to others before they have symptoms, and it can take seven to twenty-one days for symptoms to show up after exposure. Measles can lead to severe disease in young children and vulnerable adults. As L.A. County residents begin to travel this summer and with measles cases increasing among those who have recently traveled, we remind everyone that the best way to protect yourself and your family from infection is with the highly effective measles vaccine.”

The Department of Health and Human Services announced major changes to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention vaccine schedule this month, reducing the number of diseases it recommends regular vaccination for from 17 to 11. The CDC still recommends that all children be vaccinated against measles, mumps, rubella, polio, pertussis, tetanus, diphtheria, Haemophilus influenzae type B (Hib), pneumococcal disease, human papillomavirus (HPV) and varicella, also known as chickenpox.

According to the CDC, there were 4,485 confirmed measles cases in the U.S. from Jan. 1, 2000, to Dec. 31, 2024. In 2025, there were 2,242 cases, which is the highest yearly total since the early 1990s.

On Friday, the Orange County Health Care Agency announced on Friday that a toddler had contracted measles, the second confirmed case in the region.

L.A. County Public Health urges everyone to make sure they are fully protected against measles. For children 12 months and older, this means having two doses of the MMR vaccine. Infants over 6 months old who are traveling internationally or to areas with measles outbreaks can receive an early dose.

Public Health recommends that everyone take the following steps:

• Check your immunization status.

Look over your immunization and medical records to see if everyone in your family is protected against measles. You are considered protected if you have had measles before or have received the recommended MMR vaccine.

• Let your healthcare provider know if you are at higher risk.

If you think you may have been exposed, contact your healthcare provider as soon as possible for advice and next steps. This is especially important if you are pregnant, the person exposed is an infant, you have a weakened immune system, or you are not vaccinated.

• Watch for symptoms and act quickly if they appear.

If you develop symptoms like fever, cough, runny nose, red eyes or a rash, stay home and avoid school, work and gatherings. Call your healthcare provider right away. Do not visit a clinic or hospital without calling first. Tell them you may have been exposed to measles and describe your symptoms.

