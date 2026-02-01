Authorities seek hit-and-run driver who killed elderly woman in Pacoima

Authorities are offering a reward of up to $50,000 for information about a fatal collision in Pacoima on Friday.

Los Angeles police are searching for the driver of a black Dodge Durango that fatally struck an elderly woman crossing a street in Pacoima on Friday night and fled the scene.

The hit-and-run happened at around 5:50 p.m. on Van Nuys Boulevard, east of Glenoaks Boulevard and the driver didn’t stop, identify themselves or try to help the woman, the LAPD said in a news release.

Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics pronounced the woman dead at the scene. The Los Angeles County medical examiner’s office didn’t immediately respond to an inquiry on Sunday about whether the woman has been identified.

A reward of up to $50,000 has been offered for anyone with information that leads to the driver’s identification, arrest and conviction.

Anyone with information can contact the Valley Traffic Division at (818) 644-8116, which can also be reached during non-business hours or weekends at (877) 527-3247. They can also leave an anonymous tip at L.A Regional Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-8477 or online at www.lacrimestoppers.org.