High-speed chase of homicide suspect ends in suicide near LAX, police say

Officers were called for reports of a shooting in Camarillo shortly before noon Saturday, according to a news release from the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office, and a suspect fled in a car.

The suspect, whose identity had not been released Sunday morning, reached speeds exceeding 100 mph, pulled off the 405 Freeway near Imperial Highway, then stopped and sometime later took his own life, Ventura County Sheriff’s Sgt. Chris Zapata said.

The incident began shortly before noon Saturday when deputies responded to a report of a shooting in the 400 block of Walker Avenue.

Deputies attempted life-saving measures on a man with gunshot wounds, but he was pronounced dead at the scene, Zapata said.

The suspect was located in his vehicle and took flight, heading south on the 101 Freeway. The California Highway Patrol was preparing to take over the pursuit but lost visual contact with the fleeing vehicle, Zapata said.

The suspect was then sighted on the southbound 405 before pulling off and coming to a stop.

A spokesperson for the LAPD said the investigation was being handled by the Ventura County Sheriff’s Department. Zapata said Sunday morning that no further information on the suspect or victim was available.