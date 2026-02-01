Advertisement
California

Would-be thieves in ski masks arrested after attempted Woodland Hills break-in

Police tape is seen in front of a police cruiser.
L.A. police took several people into custody after a late-night burglary attempt, which was reportedly followed by a police chase and more arrests.
(Raul Roa / Los Angeles Times)
Los Angeles Times staffer Noah Haggerty
By Noah Haggerty
Staff Writer Follow
Three people were arrested after trying to break into a San Fernando Valley home late Saturday, according to police. Hours later, two more people were reportedly taken into custody in the same neighborhood after a short police chase.

Around 11:15 p.m. Saturday, the Los Angeles Police Department received a call saying three individuals had gone to the door of a home in the 5100 block of Campo Road in Woodland Hills claiming they were looking for someone, according to an LAPD spokesperson. Police said the same individuals, wearing ski masks, tried to illegally enter the home.

After officers arrived at the scene, all three were taken into custody. The spokesperson did not provide details on their arrest.

Police received a second call from the same address around 3:30 a.m. Sunday reporting a suspicious vehicle, the spokesperson said. After a brief chase, police took two more individuals into custody, according to ABC 7.

It was not immediately clear if the two incidents were connected.

Encino, CA - July 15: Los Angeles Police Department officials secure the home where Robin Kaye an "American Idol" music supervisor and her husband Thomas Deluca were found killed with gunshot wounds to the head on Tuesday, July 15, 2025 in Encino, CA. (Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)

California

After ‘American Idol’ exec killing and other recent break-ins, Encino residents demand LAPD action

Encino community leaders want increased security, including police drones, following the killing of a couple and several home invasions in their neighborhood. The LAPD has already responded by adding patrols.

In early December, the neighboring communities of Encino and Tarzana faced a series of attempted burglaries and break-ins. In July, residents demanded action from police after an “American Idol” music supervisor and her rock-musician husband were killed in their Encino home following multiple nearby burglaries in the weeks before.

“People are afraid,” Rob Glushon, president of the Encino Property Owners Assn., said after the incident. “People are angry.”

At the time, the Police Department responded by increasing patrols in the area.

Noah Haggerty

Noah Haggerty is an environment and science reporter at the Los Angeles Times covering wildfire in the American West. A graduate of Northeastern University, he has a background in physics research, focusing on spacecraft propulsion and fusion energy. Haggerty joined The Times in 2024 as an AAAS Mass Media Fellow.

