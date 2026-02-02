Advertisement
California

Second Orange County measles case confirmed, traveler visited Disney California Adventure Park

Pixar Pier at Disney California Adventure Park lighted up in the evening
Leaving Pixar Pier at Disney California Adventure Park in Anaheim in 2018.
(Jay L. Clendenin/Los Angeles Times)
Summer Lin staff photo
By Summer Lin
Staff Writer Follow
  • A second measles case was reported in an international traveler who arrived at LAX and then visited a Disneyland park.
  • Earlier in the week, the Orange County Health Care Agency confirmed a measles case in a young person who recently traveled internationally.

The Orange County Health Care Agency confirmed a measles case in an international traveler who arrived at Los Angeles International Airport and then later visited a Disney park.

On Jan. 28, the infected person visited Goofy’s Kitchen from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Downtown Disney, the shopping and restaurant district adjacent to the park, and then Disney California Adventure Park from 12:30 p.m. to closing, according to a news release from the Orange County Health Care Agency. The release did not say if the infected person visited the Disneyland Park.

“Measles doesn’t only affect people who travel internationally — everyone is at risk if they’re not protected,” Dr. Anissa Davis, deputy county health officer, said in the release. “Because measles is highly contagious, it can spread quickly within communities, even among those who haven’t traveled. The best way to protect yourself and your loved ones is to get vaccinated before exposure occurs.”

People who were at those locations have a risk of getting measles starting seven to 21 days after being exposed, according to the release. People who visited the amusement park during that time have been advised to check their immunity status, talk to their healthcare provider about vaccination and immunity status.

Disney officials do not release daily attendance figures but a longtime Walt Disney Engineering director revealed in 2019 that Disneyland attendance on a “normal day” was 65,000. The Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge expansion completed that year increased daily capacity to about 80,000, according to insiders. Daily attendance at Disney’s California Adventure Park is 24,000 to 27,000, according to estimates by Disney followers and insiders.

Los Angeles, CA - March 25: Dr. Neville Anderson, right, tries to cheer up and distract Iris Behnam, 4, while nurse Breanna Kirby, left, gives her DTap Polio and MMR Chickenpox (Varicilla) vaccinations while her mom, Haley Behnam, holds her at Larchmont Pediatrics in Los Angeles Tuesday, March 25, 2025. At the popular Larchmont Pediatrics, Dr. Neville Anderson requires all infants to begin their routine vaccinations by the three month visit. Parents who refuse receive a letter in the mail stating that they have 30 days to find a new doctor. "If a parent is truly anti-vax and does not want to vaccinate their child, our values and our goals and our beliefs are so antithetical to each other that we're not a good team," said Anderson. "I'm not the right doctor for them, and they're not the right patient for me." Larchmont only dismisses 1-4 patients each year, she said, since most anti-vaccine families know their reputation and tend to go elsewhere. For some patients, the dismissal policy is a real draw. As yet another measles outbreak continues to spread in Texas and New Mexico, with the first two measles deaths in the U.S. in a decade, physicians are again facing a moral quandary: Should they refuse to see families who don't want to vaccinate their children, or keep them in their practices in the hopes of changing their minds? (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times) 3pm Dr. Anderson sees a 4 year old patient who is getting vaccines 4:15pm A baby is getting a vaccine, but Dr. Anderson will not be there. The parent said it's fine to shoot her face and get artful phots of the vaccination, baby -- but she doesn't want her baby's face photographed. 8:52 4:30pm Dr. Anderson will be seeing another 4 year old patient who is getting vaccines

Earlier last week, the OC Healthcare Agency confirmed a measles case in a young adult who recently traveled internationally. The infected person visited a gym in Ladera Ranch on Jan. 23 and an urgent care facility on Jan. 23 and 26.

People who aren’t fully immunized should contact a healthcare provider if exposure happened less than a week ago, according to the release. Immunoglobulin is recommended for some people, such as infants under 12 months, pregnant people without immunity and those with weakened immune systems.

If exposure happened more than a week ago, non-immune people should stay home and limit interactions for 21 days after being exposed, according to the release. People should monitor their symptoms and watch for a fever and/or a rash for up to 21 days after exposure.

The Health Care Agency’s Communicable Disease Control Division is working with Disneyland to contact employees who may have been exposed to measles, according to the release.

Last month, the Department of Public Health confirmed the first two measles cases this year in Los Angeles County.

One person tested positive for measles had recently traveled outside the country. There were no public exposure locations associated with that case outside of a healthcare facility. The department is now working to identify people who may have been in contact with the individual and are checking their vaccination status.

Summer Lin

