Person fatally struck by car on Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu

A 2024 photo of Tina Siegel and L.A. County Sheriffs Captain Jenn Seeto comforting each other at the Ghost Tire to a memorial for people killed along Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu since 2010.

A pedestrian was killed on Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu on Monday night, authorities said.

The person was struck by a vehicle near Winding Way about 7:30 p.m., Lt. Aaron Jacob of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said.

The driver was cooperative and stayed at the scene, Jacob said. Investigators do not suspect drugs, alcohol or speeding played a role in the collision, he said.

The incident is still under investigation.

The collision closed all lanes of PCH for several hours between East Winding Way and West Winding Way Monday night before eventually reopening. The identity of the pedestrian killed was not immediately available.

For years, the city of Malibu has been working to reduce road deaths on PCH, though the fatal incidents stretch beyond the city’s borders.

In 2023, four Pepperdine students were killed when a driver hit them on a part of the highway known as Dead Man’s Curve.

In 2024, one person was killed on PCH in Malibu in a car-to-car head-on collision.

Farther north in Ventura County last month, two people died when their vehicle went off the highway and down a 100-foot cliff.