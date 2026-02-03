Advertisement
California

Person fatally struck by car on Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu

Two people at the Ghost Tire to a memorial for people killed along Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu since 2010.
A 2024 photo of Tina Siegel and L.A. County Sheriffs Captain Jenn Seeto comforting each other at the Ghost Tire to a memorial for people killed along Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu since 2010.
(Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times)
Summer Lin staff photo
By Summer Lin
Staff Writer Follow
0:00 0:00

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here.

A pedestrian was killed on Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu on Monday night, authorities said.

The person was struck by a vehicle near Winding Way about 7:30 p.m., Lt. Aaron Jacob of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said.

The driver was cooperative and stayed at the scene, Jacob said. Investigators do not suspect drugs, alcohol or speeding played a role in the collision, he said.

Advertisement

The incident is still under investigation.

MALIBU, CA - OCTOBER 17, 2024: Former classmates and friends embrace during a candlelight vigil near the "Ghost Tire" memorial for the four Pepperdine students killed one year ago on Pacific Coast Highway October 17, 2024 in Malibu, California. Sixty one people have been killed along this stretch of Pacific Coast Highway.(Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

California

‘People are still dying on PCH’: Malibu fights to make its iconic roadway less dangerous

On the one-year anniversary of the tragic deaths of the Pepperdine University students who were struck and killed on Pacific Coast Highway, Malibu reflects on what it’s done to improve safety on the roadway.

The collision closed all lanes of PCH for several hours between East Winding Way and West Winding Way Monday night before eventually reopening. The identity of the pedestrian killed was not immediately available.

For years, the city of Malibu has been working to reduce road deaths on PCH, though the fatal incidents stretch beyond the city’s borders.

In 2023, four Pepperdine students were killed when a driver hit them on a part of the highway known as Dead Man’s Curve.

Advertisement

In 2024, one person was killed on PCH in Malibu in a car-to-car head-on collision.

Farther north in Ventura County last month, two people died when their vehicle went off the highway and down a 100-foot cliff.

More to Read

CaliforniaThe Latest

Sign up for Essential California

The most important California stories and recommendations in your inbox every morning.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service and our Privacy Policy.

Summer Lin

Summer Lin is a breaking news reporter at the Los Angeles Times. She previously covered breaking news for the Mercury News and national politics and California courts for McClatchy’s publications. An East Coast native, Lin moved to California after graduating from Boston College and Columbia University’s Graduate School of Journalism. She was among The Times’ staff members who covered the Monterey Park mass shooting in 2023, which was recognized by the Pulitzer Board as a finalist in breaking news.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Podcasts

Most Read in California

Advertisement
Advertisement