Pregnant woman, unborn child killed by car while riding bicycle with family in Playa del Rey

Google street view of the intersection of Pershing Drive and Manchester Avenue in Playa del Rey, where a white Toyota Camry struck a pregnant woman and her 3-year-old child, who was a passenger on her bike. The mother was taken to the hospital, where she later died.

A pregnant woman and her unborn child were killed after being struck by a car Saturday while she was riding her bicycle alongside her family in Playa del Rey, according to police and family.

The accident occurred at 6 p.m. Saturday by the intersection of Pershing Drive and Manchester Avenue where a white Toyota Camry struck the woman and her 3-year-old child, who was a passenger on her bike, according to Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson Charles Miller.

The mother and 3-year-old were taken to a hospital. Miller said the child was reported to be in stable condition but the mother had died.

He said the driver, an elderly man, remained at the scene.

Chris Chilliza, an independent journalist and friend of the family, reported the news on X.

“On Saturday night, my college friend Matt Graham, his wife Regan Cole-Graham and their two young boys were riding bikes in Los Angeles,” he wrote. “She was struck by a car and killed. She was also 7 months pregnant with their third child — a little girl.”

Chilliza included a link to a GoFundMe page where family identified the victim as 36-year-old Regan Cole-Graham. The family said that Cole-Graham’s baby was taken to the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at UCLA Mattel Children’s Hospital in Los Angeles.

On Monday, the family gave an update: “Tragically, Regan’s cherished baby girl passed away last night. Please continue to hold Matt and the boys in your thoughts and prayers. We are all truly grateful for the outpouring of support.”

Carter Fondon and Gregory Graham, fundraising organizers, could not immediately be reached for comment.

A memorial was created where Cole-Graham and her son were struck. It included candles, flowers and photos of Cole-Graham with her husband and kids.

Family described Cole-Graham as a loving and devoted wife on the GoFundMe:

“A friend and joyful mother, a hilarious and loyal sister, and a beautiful, fiery daughter.”