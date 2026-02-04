Teen girl found dead in Hollywood house fire, elderly woman listed in ‘grave’ condition
-
-
-
Click here to listen to this article
- Share via
A teenage girl is dead and her grandmother in grave condition after a fire burned through a home in Hollywood, according to authorities.
The fire was reported around 3 a.m. at a home in the 1700 block of North Vista Del Mar, according to a Los Angeles Fire Department alert.
When crews arrived, they were immediately “pushed back by the flames of how intense it was at the front of the house,” LAFD Capt. Cody Weireter told KTTV.
Eventually, firefighters got enough of a handle on the fire to get inside and look around.
Crews found a 15-year-old girl and 70-year-old woman, officials said. Both were pronounced dead at the scene but paramedics were able to revive the elderly woman on the way to the hospital, Weireter told reporters. She was listed in grave condition.
The fire was knocked down in under 20 minutes and the cause is under investigation.