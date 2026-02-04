Don't Miss
California

Teen girl found dead in Hollywood house fire, elderly woman listed in ‘grave’ condition

A teen-aged girl was killed and a woman was in grave condition after a fire ripped through a home in Hollywood.
A teen-aged girl was killed and a woman was in grave condition this morning after a fire ripped through a home in Hollywood.
(KeyNews)
Summer Lin staff photo
By Summer Lin
Staff Writer Follow
0:00 0:00

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here.

A teenage girl is dead and her grandmother in grave condition after a fire burned through a home in Hollywood, according to authorities.

The fire was reported around 3 a.m. at a home in the 1700 block of North Vista Del Mar, according to a Los Angeles Fire Department alert.

When crews arrived, they were immediately “pushed back by the flames of how intense it was at the front of the house,” LAFD Capt. Cody Weireter told KTTV.

Eventually, firefighters got enough of a handle on the fire to get inside and look around.

Crews found a 15-year-old girl and 70-year-old woman, officials said. Both were pronounced dead at the scene but paramedics were able to revive the elderly woman on the way to the hospital, Weireter told reporters. She was listed in grave condition.

The fire was knocked down in under 20 minutes and the cause is under investigation.

Summer Lin

Summer Lin is a breaking news reporter at the Los Angeles Times. She previously covered breaking news for the Mercury News and national politics and California courts for McClatchy’s publications. An East Coast native, Lin moved to California after graduating from Boston College and Columbia University’s Graduate School of Journalism. She was among The Times’ staff members who covered the Monterey Park mass shooting in 2023, which was recognized by the Pulitzer Board as a finalist in breaking news.

