Teen girl found dead in Hollywood house fire, elderly woman listed in ‘grave’ condition

A teen-aged girl was killed and a woman was in grave condition this morning after a fire ripped through a home in Hollywood.

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

A teenage girl is dead and her grandmother in grave condition after a fire burned through a home in Hollywood, according to authorities.

The fire was reported around 3 a.m. at a home in the 1700 block of North Vista Del Mar, according to a Los Angeles Fire Department alert.

When crews arrived, they were immediately “pushed back by the flames of how intense it was at the front of the house,” LAFD Capt. Cody Weireter told KTTV.

Advertisement

Eventually, firefighters got enough of a handle on the fire to get inside and look around.

Crews found a 15-year-old girl and 70-year-old woman, officials said. Both were pronounced dead at the scene but paramedics were able to revive the elderly woman on the way to the hospital, Weireter told reporters. She was listed in grave condition.

The fire was knocked down in under 20 minutes and the cause is under investigation.