Metrolink train slams into car in Glendale, killing 1 person, hospitalizing 2

A person was killed when a Metrolink train slammed into a car in Glendale on Wednesday morning.

A Metrolink train traveling from Antelope Valley to downtown Los Angeles slammed into a car Wednesday morning, killing one occupant of the car, according to authorities.

Around 9 a.m., Metrolink train 206 struck an occupied car between the Burbank and Glendale stations, according to Metrolink spokesperson Laurene Lopez. The crash occurred near San Fernando Road and West Broadway in Glendale.

One occupant of the car died while another passenger and bystander were hospitalized, Lopez said. Two passengers on the train were assessed and treated by the Glendale Fire Department and Los Angeles County Fire Department.

The coroner arrived around 11:50 a.m. and the tracks were still closed around noon, according to Lopez. The train was released to go into Glendale with passengers on board.

The Glendale Police Department is the lead agency investigating.

Such collisions are rare but not unheard of.

In June of last year, a semi truck collided with a Metrolink train in an agricultural area of Moorpark, killing the truck driver and sending one of the train passengers to the hospital, authorities said.

Last January, a Metrolink train struck a car in the City of Industry, killing two people inside the vehicle, according to law enforcement officials.

