Disneyland’s Haunted Mansion can be rented for weddings, but there is a scary price

As guests bypass the foyer and enter Disneyland’s popular Haunted Mansion attraction, a ghoulish host delivers one last chilling message: “There’s no turning back now.”

That phrase will take on new meaning this July as Disneyland announced its famed ghostly estate will become available for weddings for the first time.

The spooky price ranges between $25,000 and $40,000 to reserve and use the mansion’s courtyard.

“Couples today are looking for a destination wedding venue with unique storytelling so that it reflects their passions and interests,” Korri McFann, marketing director for Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings and Honeymoons, said in a statement. “Haunted Mansion has always been a fan favorite, and we’re delighted to bring their dream wedding to life!”

While the mansion is open to booking, there are some restrictions .

The event can host up to 25 guests (not including the bride and groom) and ceremonies must happen before the park opens, which can present some challenges. On July 1, for instance, the park opens at 8 a.m.

Disneyland said it provides minimal lighting. On the other hand, the theme park is offering an officiant, transportation to and from the Disneyland Resort hotels, light decor and photography.

It also said that Disney entertainment is required for the location, though it’s unclear what that entails and how much extra it would cost. A representative for the wedding unit’s public relations team could not immediately be reached for comment.

The Haunted Mansion, which opened in 1969, completed a nearly one-year renovation before reopening in January 2025.

The gardens have been upgraded to be more narrative-focused, and a greenhouse was added for guests waiting in line.

One of the mansion’s signature characters is, aptly, a tortured bride. She was also updated via a projector, as she now floats before guests while holding a physical three-pronged candelabra.

The mansion’s availability is part of a celebration of 35 years by Disney’s Fair Tale Weddings and Honeymoons.

Disney has said it is planning “a series of surprise announcements” each week in February.

Fans could previously wed at courtyards and ballrooms at Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel , at the Disneyland Hotel ballroom, in the Fantasyland Faire Garden and at Sleeping Beauty’s Castle Forecourt. The latter’s starting estimate is $100,000.