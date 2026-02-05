L.A. County ‘imposter’ demanded the Guthries pay bitcoin ransom for mother’s return, authorities allege

The Tucson, Ariz., home of Nancy Guthrie, the missing mother of “Today” show host Savannah Guthrie, is seen from above on Thursday.

A Los Angeles County man was arrested after he sent “imposter” ransom messages to the family of “Today” co-host Savannah Guthrie, whose mother remains missing from her Arizona home in a suspected abduction, federal officials said Thursday.

“To those imposters who are trying to take advantage and profit from this situation, we will investigate and ensure you are held accountable for your actions,” Heith Janke, special agent in charge of the FBI’s Phoenix division, said at a news conference. He said Thursday’s arrest was made after investigators tracked down an “imposter ransom demand,” which was unrelated to a separate ransom letter received by news outlets that officials are taking seriously.

Guthrie and her siblings this week addressed the suspected abductor in a tearful video, asking them to reach out directly and provide some proof of life of their mother, 84-year-old Nancy Guthrie.

After that emotional video was posted and publicized, authorities say Derrick Callella, of Hawthorne, sent messages to Guthrie family members.

“Did you get the bitcoin were [sic] waiting on our end for the transaction,” read the message sent to at least two family members, according to the federal criminal complaint filed in Arizona.

Callella, 42, is accused of using a voice over internet protocol (VOIP) text and call application to surreptitiously reach out to the family, but authorities were able to link the phone number to his email address and, later, his residence, according to the complaint.

According to data reviewed by authorities, Callella texted the family twice and called them at least once.

The complaint said Callella later admitted to sending the two text messages.

“The Department of Justice will protect victims and families at all costs, and grief profiteers will be held accountable,” Arizona U.S. Atty. Timothy Courchaine wrote in a statement. “This case came together in under 24 hours because of the coordinated work of the FBI, local law enforcement and the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Central District of California.”

Callella has been arrested on suspicion of transmitting a demand for ransom in interstate commerce, and without disclosing his identity, utilizing a telecommunications device with the intent to abuse, threaten, or harass a person.

He was taken into custody Thursday in L.A. County and will appear before a federal magistrate judge morning, according to a spokesperson for U.S. attorney’s office in Los Angeles.

According to federal officials, he is the same individual who was charged with unemployment fraud in October by the Los Angeles County district attorney’s office, accused along with 12 others of working for the county while also filing for — and receiving — unemployment benefits during the COVID-19 pandemic. He appeared in state court for a preliminary hearing in that case Wednesday, according to court records, the day he is accused of sending the texts to the Guthries.

A lawyer representing him in that case declined to comment when reached by The Times Thursday afternoon. She said she had not been contacted by federal authorities about the federal case.