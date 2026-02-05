Advertisement
California

2 dead, 5 injured after car crashes into 99 Ranch Market in Westwood

Several are in serious condition after a vehicle crashed into a grocery store in Westwood on Thursday afternoon, early reports indicate. The Los Angeles Fire Department reported the crash at 12:11 p.m. at Rochester Avenue and Westwood Boulevard, located by a 99 Ranch Market.
(KTLA)
LOS ANGELES, CA., JUNE 26, 2019Los Angeles Times Staff bio photo of Alexandra Wigglesworth (Kirk McKoy / Los Angeles Times)
LOS ANGELES, CA-MAY 4, 2016: Richard Winton, Staff Writer, Los Angeles Times
By Alex Wigglesworth and Richard Winton

Two people were killed and five were injured when a car crashed into the 99 Ranch Market in Westwood on Thursday.

The Los Angeles Fire Department was on the scene of the crash, which occurred at the corner of Westwood Boulevard and Rochester Avenue at 12:11 p.m. Fire officials were tending to the injured.

The victims were in “at least” serious condition, and others may have been struck before the vehicle hit the grocery store, according to the fire department.

According to the LAFD, investigators were trying to determine if the victims were hit inside the store or outside.

Video from the scene showed a car inside the front of the store.

Alex Wigglesworth

Alex Wigglesworth is a reporter who covers the Inland Empire and Mojave Desert communities for the Los Angeles Times.

Richard Winton

Richard Winton is an investigative crime writer for the Los Angeles Times and part of the team that won the Pulitzer Prize for public service in 2011. Known as @lacrimes on Twitter, during almost 30 years at The Times he also has been part of the breaking news staff that won Pulitzers in 1998, 2004 and 2016.

