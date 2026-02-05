2 dead, 5 injured after car crashes into 99 Ranch Market in Westwood

Several are in serious condition after a vehicle crashed into a grocery store in Westwood on Thursday afternoon, early reports indicate. The Los Angeles Fire Department reported the crash at 12:11 p.m. at Rochester Avenue and Westwood Boulevard, located by a 99 Ranch Market.

Two people were killed and five were injured when a car crashed into the 99 Ranch Market in Westwood on Thursday.

The Los Angeles Fire Department was on the scene of the crash, which occurred at the corner of Westwood Boulevard and Rochester Avenue at 12:11 p.m. Fire officials were tending to the injured.

The victims were in “at least” serious condition, and others may have been struck before the vehicle hit the grocery store, according to the fire department.

According to the LAFD, investigators were trying to determine if the victims were hit inside the store or outside.

Video from the scene showed a car inside the front of the store.