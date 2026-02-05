Advertisement
California

LAPD kills man allegedly holding gun near California Science Center, officials say

Salvador Hernandez. (Ricardo DeAratanha / Los Angeles Times)
By Salvador Hernandez
Los Angeles police fatally shot a man who was allegedly armed with a gun near the California Science Center on Thursday morning, according to authorities.

Officers were called to Exposition Park at 9:36 a.m. following reports that a man was in a parking lot with a firearm, said Los Angeles Police Department Officer Rosario Cervantes. Cervantes said at least one officer opened fire and struck the individual.

No other injuries were reported, she said.

A spokesperson for the Los Angeles Fire Department said paramedics were called regarding an officer-involved shooting at 9:45 a.m. One person was pronounced dead near one of the museums.

Additional information about that individual was not immediately available.

The area is near several other popular destinations in Exposition Park, including the Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County, the California African American Museum and the Los Angeles Coliseum.

Salvador Hernandez

Salvador Hernandez is a reporter on the Fast Break Desk, the Los Angeles Times’ breaking news team. Before joining the newsroom in 2022, he was a senior reporter for BuzzFeed News, where he covered criminal justice issues, the growing militia movement and breaking news. He also covered crime as a reporter at the Orange County Register. He is a Los Angeles native.

