Rick Caruso confirms he will not run for mayor

Jan. 7 photo of Rick Caruso unveiling a light installation of three beams of light from Palisades Village to mark the one-year anniversary of the devastating Los Angeles fires.

Billionaire developer Rick Caruso is not running for Los Angeles mayor, in a last-minute twist less than three days before the deadline to enter the race.

Caruso had been reconsidering whether or not to run, citing a Times article, published Wednesday, that described Mayor Karen Bass’ involvement in watering down an after-action report on the Palisades fire.

“Rick is incredibly moved by outpouring of support but reached an earlier decision in a thoughtful process and it stands. He will not be a candidate for mayor,” said Mike Murphy, a political consultant for Caruso.

Caruso’s decision reaffirms the one he made last month, when he announced that he would not run for mayor or governor, ending a long period of speculation.

Caruso, who ran against Bass in 2022, said at the time that he made the decision after many heartfelt conversations with his family.

His decision not to run comes the same day that former Los Angeles Unified School District Superintendent Austin Beutner bowed out of the race Thursday morning due to the death of his 22-year-old daughter.

L.A. County Supervisor Lindsey Horvath is still weighing a decision and said Thursday that she is receiving many calls from labor and business leaders who would support her run.

Caruso, the developer of popular malls like The Grove and The Americana at Brand, lost to Bass by 10 percentage points in 2022 despite outspending her 11 to 1. He spent $100 million of his own fortune on that race.

The 66-year-old served as president of the L.A. Police Commission in the 2000s, helping to hire William Bratton as police chief. He was appointed to the Department of Water and Power board in 1984, at age 26 — the youngest commissioner in city history at the time.

Caruso is a former Republican who registered as a Democrat in 2022 and has faced questions about his past party registration.

The developer has made public safety and quality of life issues his main talking points, along with criticism of Bass over the city’s handling of the Palisades fire.

Caruso — whose son and daughter lost their homes in the Palisades fire — called The Times’ latest reporting on the after-action report an “absolute outrage.”

“Karen Bass actively covered up a report meant to examine the most significant disaster in Los Angeles history,” he said. “This is a complete loss of public trust and an intentional act of covering up the actions that led to people dying.”

Bass’ office said the mayor did not make changes to the report.

“There is absolutely no reason why she would request those details be altered or erased when she herself has been critical of the response to the fire,” the office said in a statement Wednesday after The Times article published.