They were killed after a fight at a Halloween party. Now one man is charged with murder

First responders arrive at the scene of a deadly shooting at a Halloween party in Santa Clarita.

A 19-year-old has been arrested in connection with a shooting at a Halloween party in Santa Clarita that left two people dead.

On Monday, Alejandro Trujillo of Newhall was arrested in connection with the deaths of 30-year-old Elijah Harts and 27-year-old Anthony Mora, according to a Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department news release. The deaths occurred Oct. 31 in the 25000 block of De Wolfe Road.

Trujillo was booked at the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, authorities said. The case was presented Wednesday to the Los Angeles County district attorney’s office.

Trujillo was charged with two counts of murder and is being held without bail, officials said. The investigation is ongoing.

The killings stemmed from a fight that took place at a Halloween party, authorities said. Two possible suspects were seen running from the scene.

Harts and Mora suffered gunshot wounds, police said. Harts died at the scene while Mora was hospitalized and later died from his injuries.