33 tons of debris, hazardous waste found at homeless encampment in Oxnard

Dozens of people in a sprawling homeless encampment in Oxnard were arrested while crews with the Union Pacific Railroad coordinated the removal of more than 33 tons of debris and hazardous waste along the railroad tracks earlier this week.

The Oxnard Police Department’s neighborhood policing team, its homeless liaison unit and Union Pacific Railroad Police conducted a sweep around 7 a.m. near the railroad tracks on East Fifth Street, according to an Oxnard Police Department news release.

The sweep was conducted in response to recent fatal and non-fatal drug overdoses, community concerns, illegal storage of personal property along the tracks and trespassing on the railroad property, according to the release.

Union Pacific Railroad removed more than 33 tons of debris and hazardous waste, totaling 11 truckloads, according to the release.

Thirty-seven people were arrested on suspicion of illegal storage of property in public areas, trespassing, drug possession and outstanding warrants, officials said.

Sweeps will continue throughout Oxnard, officials said.