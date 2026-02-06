Rain, chilly weather in store for Southern California. Here’s when and where

Wearing a hoodie on a cold morning, Ray Vargas makes his way past a mural on the side of the store Sweet Flower in Culver City.

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Cooler weather is on tap for the Los Angeles area, with rain possible next week, according to the National Weather Service.

After a week of unseasonably warm weather, conditions are expected to cool down Friday, with possible showers over the Ventura and Santa Barbara county mountains through the evening, the weather service said. There is also a slight possibility of thunderstorms, forecasters said. And Santa Barbara County could see gusty sundowner winds on Saturday and Sunday evening, according to the weather service.

For most of the week, Southern California has been unusually warm for this time of year, with temperatures climbing into the 90s in some areas on Wednesday. At the same time, much of the rest of the country was experiencing a frigid “bomb cyclone.” It got so chilly in parts of Florida that iguanas were frozen in place.

Advertisement

Though temperatures won’t drop that dramatically in the Southland next week, a storm system that could bring light to moderate rain is in the forecast, with totals between a quarter-inch and a half-inch of rain between Tuesday and Wednesday expected.

Things are expected to warm up again between Thursday and Friday. Then, another pair of storms are expected to move into the area over next weekend and the following week, again ushering in cooler weather, forecasters said.