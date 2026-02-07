Man drives car into pedestrians at grocery store in Truckee, injuring 4

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

A car plowed into the entrance of a grocery store and injured pedestrians in the High Sierra town of Truckee on Saturday, police reported.

Four people, including some children, were hurt when a 49-year-old man drove into the front of the Truckee Safeway on Saturday afternoon, town police said in a statement. Their injuries were not believed to be life-threatening, the statement said.

Police said they believe the man, who is from the San Joaquin Valley city of Coalinga, intentionally struck the pedestrians and the store.

He was booked on charges related to assault with a deadly weapon, felony vandalism and probation violation. He was jailed in Nevada City, the seat of Nevada County about an hour’s drive from Truckee on the other side of a 7,000-foot mountain pass.

There was no public contact or attorney listed yet for the suspect as of Saturday evening.

Truckee, home to about 17,000 residents, is known for its pristine winter beauty and proximity to Lake Tahoe and Donner Lake. February is typically a busy month there for winter sports including skiing, snowboarding and snowshoeing.

