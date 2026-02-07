Advertisement
California

Should some L.A. beaches be a national park? It’s being studied. Here’s how you can weigh in

A couple explore the beach at low tide at Torrance Beach in Torrance.
A couple explore the beach at low tide at Torrance Beach in Torrance on Nov. 19, 2025.
(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
Los Angeles Times reporter Ian James
By Ian James
Staff Writer Follow
  • The National Park Service is studying whether portions of the Los Angeles coast could become a national park.
  • The study evaluates whether beaches from Will Rogers to Torrance Beach meet criteria for national park designation.
  • The public can weigh in at virtual meetings Feb. 11 and March 11, with written comments accepted until April 6.

Northern California has Point Reyes National Seashore. New York has Fire Island National Seashore. And North Carolina has Cape Hatteras National Seashore.

But should some of L.A.’s most famous beaches also receive such a designation?

Unbeknownst to many Angelenos, the National Park Service is studying the possibility.

The federal agency is embarking on the Los Angeles Coastal Area Special Resource Study, which focuses on the coastline and adjacent areas along Santa Monica Bay from Will Rogers State Beach to Torrance Beach, including areas around Ballona Creek, as well as San Pedro. The study area excludes the Port of Los Angeles north of Crescent Avenue.

The National Park Service did not immediately respond to a request for comment from The Times on Friday. But in an announcement, the agency said the study’s purpose is to “gather information about select sites along the Los Angeles coast through research and public input, and then to report these findings to Congress.”

It said the study “will evaluate the potential for inclusion of the Los Angeles coast in the national park system based upon whether it meets established criteria for significance, suitability, feasibility, and the need for [National Park Service] management.” It will also consider “other alternatives for preservation, protection, and interpretation,” as well as the costs.

Only Congress or the president has the authority to establish a new unit of the national park system.

Though the study is underway now, it’s been in the works since Congress included the plan in appropriations legislation in 2022.

That legislation directed the National Park Service, which is part of the Interior Department, to “conduct a special resource study of the coastline of Los Angeles.”

One question that will probably come up in the process is how designating a national park might work alongside the California Coastal Act, a landmark state law that has shaped and defined the way the coast is developed and protected.

Other than the information on the National Park Service website, Trump administration officials have not publicly commented on the idea of making L.A. beaches a new national park.

The National Park Service is holding two virtual informational meetings about the study, one on Feb. 11 at 1 p.m. and another on March 11 at 6 p.m. The park service will also accept written comments on its website until April 6.

Ian James

Ian James is a reporter who focuses on water and climate change in California and the West. Before joining the Los Angeles Times in 2021, he was an environment reporter at the Arizona Republic and the Desert Sun. He previously worked for the Associated Press as a correspondent in the Caribbean and as bureau chief in Venezuela. Follow him on Bluesky @ianjames.bsky.social and on X @ByIanJames.

