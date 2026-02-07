Advertisement
California

San Bernardino County reports first measles case since 2023 as U.S. infections continue to climb

A medical assistant prepares a dose of the measles, mumps and rubella vaccine.
Lead medical assistant Maria Teresa Diocales prepares a dose of the measles, mumps and rubella vaccine at International Community Health Services in Seattle.
(Lindsey Wasson / Associated Press)
Los Angeles Times reporter Ian James
By Ian James
Health officials in San Bernardino County have confirmed the first case of measles in the county since 2023.

The county’s Department of Public Health said the case involves an unvaccinated child who was visiting from another state, and is unrelated to the recent case of an international traveler who visited a Disney park.

The agency said the infected child visited the Walmart Supercenter in Ontario on Jan. 29 between noon and 3 p.m., and that county health officials are investigating whether others may have been exposed to the virus there.

ANAHEIM,CA --THURSDAY, JUNE 21, 2018--Leaving Pixar Pier at Disney California Adventure Park, at the end of a day of press preview, in Anaheim, CA, June 21, 2018. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)

California

Measles cases grow in SoCal; one infected person flew into LAX, spent hours at Disney park

Orange County confirmed a measles case from an international traveler who visited Disney California Adventure Park. L.A. County confirmed its third case in a resident who went to a Sherman Oaks restaurant.

Measles cases have increased in the United States as vaccination rates have fallen in recent years, allowing the highly contagious virus to spread in communities with lower immunization coverage.

In recent days, Orange County has confirmed two cases and Los Angeles County has confirmed three.

Public health officials are recommending that those who feel ill or believe they may have been exposed stay home and seek medical care immediately. Aside from the telltale rash, measles symptoms can include high fever, cough and red, watery eyes.

Symptoms appear seven to 14 days after exposure to the virus. People can be contagious about four days before their rash begins through four days afterward.

“Vaccines are our best defense against infectious diseases, protecting both individuals and the wider community,” said San Bernardino County Health Officer Dr. Sharon Wang. “Staying up to date with vaccinations is a key step in safeguarding public health and saving lives.”

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there were 2,276 confirmed measles cases in the U.S. last year, the highest yearly total since the early 1990s.

So far this year, there have been 733 confirmed cases nationwide — and 95% of those infected were either unvaccinated or their vaccination status was unknown, CDC data show.

Ian James

