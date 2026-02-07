Who is running for L.A. mayor? Here’s the list

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

The ballot is finalized (at least for now) in what is shaping up to be a dramatic 2026 race for L.A. mayor.

Here is a list of who is running, beginning with the top candidates. While the ballot is set, some candidates on this list could drop out.

Karen Bass

Bass was elected Los Angeles’ first female and second Black mayor in 2022 after decades of service in various elected offices. She has focused on homelessness and public safety while facing sharp criticism over the city’s response to 2025 fires.

Advertisement

Read more:

Karen Bass profile (published 2022)

Bass and response to Palisades fire (published 2025)

Rae Huang

Community organizer

Huang is a community organizer, minister and dues-paying member of the Los Angeles chapter of the Democratic Socialists of America. She is the deputy director of Housing Now California, a coalition that fights displacement of tenants at the state and local levels.

Read more:

She’s challenging Bass from the left. Could she become L.A.’s Mamdani?

Advertisement

Adam Miller

Nonprofit co-founder; tech executive

Adam Miller is co-founder of Better Angels, a nonprofit focused on preventing homelessness and building affordable housing. The tech executive made a fortune developing education software.

Read more:

Tech entrepreneur enters L.A. mayor’s race, becoming the latest to take on Karen Bass

Spencer Pratt

Reality TV star/activist

A Republican, Pratt has received praise from an array of Trump supporters, including Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco and U.S. Sen. Rick Scott of Florida. He has focused heavily on the city’s handling of the fire, which destroyed his home. He starred in such reality TV shows as “The Hills” and “Laguna Beach.”

Read more:

Pratt announces candidacy for mayor

A challenge from the right in the race for L.A. mayor

Nithya Raman

L.A. City Council member

Raman, who won office in 2020, was the first council member to be elected with support from the Democratic Socialists of America. She is also aligned with the YIMBY groups who want to ramp up housing production in L.A.

Read more:

Councilmember Nithya Raman to run for L.A. mayor, challenging onetime ally Karen Bass

Raman’s 2024 relection fight (published in 2024)

Advertisement

Misael Ortega

Cassandra Faye Floyd

Tish Hyman

Adam Jeffrey Carmichael

Juanita Lopez

Stevie Maceo Milan

Asaad Alnajjar

Griselda Diaz

Keeldar Shawn Hamilton

Alyxandria-Jamil Carter

Nick Harron

Joseph Garcia

Robert “Goody” Goodman

Vincent Wali

Franziska Von Fischer

Andrew K. Kim

Nelson Cheng

Andrej A. Selivra

Bryant Acosta

Suzy Kim

Jeanne Moller Fontana

Preston James Miller

Adam Miller

Ernesto G. Castelli

Carmenlina Minasova

Jerry R. Tyler

Katya Forsyth

Erik Daniel Garcia

Alyssa Ball

Laura Garza

Victor F. Montes

Douglas Nichols

Debra “Jerri” Duggan

Benji Guerrero

Eoin Richard Connolly

John Logsdon

Source: L.A. City Clerk

