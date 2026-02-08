California congressman among those speaking out against ICE at the Super Bowl

Jets fly over the stadium prior to the start of Super Bowl LX between the Seattle Seahawks and the New England Patriots at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara.

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

U.S. Rep. Ro Khanna stood outside of Levi’s Stadium on Sunday as thousands of football fans streamed inside the venue.

The congressman wasn’t there to cheer on his favorite team. He had stopped by to send a message: Federal immigration agents were not welcome at the Super Bowl.

“This is my district and this is a time for elected leaders to be outside with people,” said Khanna (D-Fremont). “I’ve communicated to the NFL and to the administration to keep ICE out, but I think physically being here in the community makes a big difference.”

Advertisement

At a news conference earlier this month, NFL chief security officer Cathy Lanier said she was confident that Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents would not conduct operations at the Super Bowl. But Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem previously confirmed that ICE would be present.

“We’ll be all over that place,” she told Benny Johnson, a right-wing podcaster, in October. “We’re going to enforce the law.”

Khanna said his office had been flooded with calls and emails as the mixed messaging left many local residents fearful. He kept his district office open Sunday in case constituents had run-ins with ICE and needed assistance.

Advertisement

As of 2 p.m., there hadn’t been any reports.

Khanna was among 21 Democrats in Congress, including former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who sent a joint letter to Noem last week voicing opposition to immigration raids at the Super Bowl.

“This should be a moment of celebration, unity, and economic opportunity, not a flashpoint for fear, polarization, and violence,” the lawmakers wrote. “Having ICE at the Super Bowl would undermine public safety, disrupt communities, and threaten the peaceful enjoyment this event should bring to the region and the nation.”

Khanna wasn’t the only speaking out against ICE on Sunday.

A handful of activists, including Shasti Conrad and Michael Ceraso, passed out rally towels with the words “ICE OUT” emblazoned on one side and a picture of a rabbit kicking a football enclosed in an ice cube on the other. The rabbit was inspired by halftime performer Bad Bunny, who has spoken out about the administration’s immigration raids, including at the Grammy Awards. Trump has called Bad Bunny “a terrible choice” for halftime performer.

“My heart told me to do it,” said Ceraso, explaining that he felt called to speak up for others currently living in fear.

Conrad wasn’t initially sure how football fans would react but said most people eagerly accepted a towel. “We have had overwhelming support,” she said, adding that most of the thousands of towels were gone by the early afternoon.

Others used music to get their message across. At one point, a song disparaging Noem and serving as an anti-ICE anthem that’s been widely circulated on social media, could be heard coming from a crowd gathered outside the stadium.

Advertisement