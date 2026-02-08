Advertisement
California

Bad Bunny fit in an actual wedding, with cake, in Super Bowl halftime show

A couple exchanged vows during halftime at Sunday's Super Bowl.
(Josh Edelson / AFP via Getty Images)
Los Angeles Times staffer Andrea Flores
By Andrea Flores
Staff Writer Follow
A real couple said “I do” at the Super Bowl halftime show — and Bad Bunny and Lady Gaga were there to bless the union.

For those analyzing the details in Bad Bunny’s 15-minute halftime performance, there was a real wedding that took place at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara in front of 75,000 fans.

The couple signed their nuptials as Lady Gaga performed a salsa rendition of her ballad “Die With a smile” — notably without collaborator Bruno Mars.

According to a statement released by Bad Bunny’s publicist, the couple had first invited Bad Bunny to attend their wedding but were instead invited to be part of the Apple Music halftime show performance.

Amid his busy performance — which included dancing on utility poles, a bodega, a field filled with laborers and the pink casita stage created during his 2025 residency in San Juan, Puerto Rico — the Puerto Rican star still made time to sign off on their marriage certificate before the newlyweds relished their first slice of cake.

Andrea Flores

Andrea Flores is a reporter with De Los covering the many contours of Latinidad for the Los Angeles Times. She has both her bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Stanford University and is originally from Waukegan, Ill.

