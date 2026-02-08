Super Bowl LX fans will enjoy nice weather for kickoff

Visitors take a picture in front of the Super Bowl LX logo at Pier 39 on Friday in San Francisco.

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Nice weather is on tap for Sunday’s Super Bowl LX, both at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara and in Los Angeles, according to the National Weather Service.

The low clouds and fog that hung over parts of the Santa Clara area Sunday morning were expected to clear by noon, with the region becoming a bit more sunny. Kickoff between the Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots is scheduled for 3:30 p.m.

Eleanor Delizio, a National Weather Service meteorologist in Monterey, said that temperatures around the stadium will rise into the 60s, and potentially into the upper 60s, “depending on how much sun they get down there.” Winds will be light.

Advertisement

More clouds are expected to arrive in the evening, ushered in by another weather system, but precipitation is not expected in the South Bay. There is a slight chance of evening rain in the North Bay and into wine country, Delizio said.

The weather will be even nicer for fans celebrating in the Los Angeles area, where “you’d hardly believe it’s February,” said Rose Schoenfeld, a National Weather Service meteorologist in Oxnard.

“Today is going to be a pretty nice day,” she said.

Temperatures will be in the upper 70s to low 80s — about 10 to 15 degrees above average for this time of year — with “pretty clear skies,” Schoenfeld said.

Advertisement

A slight Santa Ana flow offshore is keeping the marine influence at bay, she said. That comes with a small amount of fire risk, as “we’ve been dry for a really long time here — like a month or so — so some of the grasses have gotten dry.”

However, the winds aren’t very strong. And after several storms drenched the area early in the rainy season, most major fuel sources in the region — such as live trees and bushes — have “enough moisture in them already that they are not primed to burn,” Schoenfeld said. “They can store it from previous rain and have it for a while.”

After the weekend football festivities, “we’re going to take a pretty drastic turn here weather-wise,” Schoenfeld said, with temperatures dropping into the 60s by Tuesday, when there is also a chance of daytime rain.

Light rain is likely Tuesday night into Wednesday, Schoenfeld said, with lingering rain chances through the end of the week.