Pasadena fire captain sexually abused children for more than two decades, prosecutors allege

A captain with the Pasadena Fire Department has been charged with nine counts of committing lewd acts with a minor under 14. Prosecutors claim he sexually abused three victims over a time period spanning more than two decades.

Christopher James Ramstead, 47, of Thousand Oaks was arrested Wednesday and, if convicted as charged, faces up to 135 years to life in state prison, according to the L.A. County district attorney’s office. He pleaded not guilty Monday and was ordered held without bail.

The alleged abuse of three minors took place at various times between March 2003 and July 2025. Prosecutors believe other minors may have been harmed and are asking any additional victims, or people with knowledge of Ramstead’s alleged crimes, to contact the Los Angeles Police Department’s Juvenile Division at (818) 374-5415.

Christopher James Ramstead of Thousand Oaks is charged with nine felony counts of committing a lewd act upon a child. (Los Angeles County D.A.’s Office)

Ramstead is a firefighter and paramedic who was hired by the Pasadena Fire Department in 2005 and promoted to the rank of captain in 2016.

The city of Pasadena said in a statement that the alleged incidents occurred while Ramstead was off duty. He is on administrative leave while the investigation against him continues.

“These allegations describe years of sexual abuse of children by someone who was repeatedly placed in positions of trust,” L.A. County Dist. Atty. Nathan Hochman said in a statement. “The harm alleged here is profound, and no title, badge or uniform places anyone above the law.”

Hochman encouraged additional victims to come forward and assured the public that his office would “aggressively pursue justice and stand with survivors.”

Ramstead is due back in court Friday for a bail review hearing.