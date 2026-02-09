Public nudity code allegedly violated in Garden Grove bikini cafe, 17 people arrested

The Garden Grove Police Department Special Investigations Unit conducted an investigation into DD Cafe following complaints of illegal activity.

Seventeen people were arrested after police said a coffee shop in Garden Grove was operating as a “bikini cafe.”

The Garden Grove Police Department conducted an investigation into DD Cafe on McFadden Avenue in response to “complaints of illegal activity,” according to a police news release posted last week.

Investigators served a search warrant, resulting in 17 arrests and the business being red-tagged, according to the release.

Sgt. Nick Jensen of the Garden Grove Police Department told the OC Register that the business was not permitted to sell alcohol and that employees were serving customers while wearing bikinis. Jensen said the business allegedly violated public nudity codes.

DD Cafe didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

A Yelp page for the business, which described its offerings as “coffee & tea, juice bar and smoothies, adult entertainment,” said that it was permanently closed as of this month. User reviews referenced women and waitresses giving lap dances and called the establishment a “girls cafe.”