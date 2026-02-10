Prosecutors add charges against L.A. soccer coach accused of raping and killing teen

Mario Edgardo Garcia-Aquino, 43, of Lancaster is facing additional counts of sexual abuse involving another soccer player he coached.

A San Fernando Valley soccer coach charged with sexually assaulting and killing one of his teenage players last year will face nine additional counts of sex abuse against a minor, authorities said Tuesday.

Mario Edgardo Garcia-Aquino, 43, is now charged with eight counts of sodomy with a minor under the age of 16 and one count of oral copulation with a minor, according to Los Angeles County Deputy Dist. Atty. Paul Thompson.

Garcia-Aquino pleaded not guilty to the new charges. Representatives for the Los Angeles County public defender’s office, which is representing the soccer coach, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The alleged abuse occurred between September 2022 and July 2023, Thompson said during a brief hearing in a downtown L.A. courtroom. Thompson told the court that prosecutors had uncovered “additional evidence” of abuse by Garcia-Aquino, but declined to offer details. The victim was also a player that Garcia-Aquino had coached, Thompson said.

Garcia-Aquino, an undocumented immigrant from El Salvador, was charged last year with killing 13-year-old Oscar Omar Hernandez during the commission of a lewd act at his Lancaster home in March. The boy, known as Omar, played for the Hurricane Valley Boys Soccer Club in the Sylmar area that Garcia-Aquino coached.

Omar was last seen traveling to the Antelope Valley to help Garcia-Aquino make soccer jerseys, authorities said. His body was found in a ditch in Ventura County in early April.

Prosecutors have charged Garcia-Aquino with killing Omar after sexually assaulting him. The teen died of alcohol poisoning, according to coroner’s office records.

The district attorney’s office faced scrutiny last year for its handling of a prior investigation into the coach. A Times investigation revealed the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department asked prosecutors to charge Garcia-Aquino with sexually assaulting one of his players nearly a year before Omar was killed.

Prosecutors didn’t seek a warrant to arrest Garcia-Aquino in that case until about a week before Omar’s death. Thompson said the victim in all nine counts charged Tuesday was the same victim whose rape allegations the Sheriff’s Department had investigated.

The Times found the case had languished in a backlog of more than 10,000 cases that Dist. Atty. Nathan Hochman inherited from his predecessor, George Gascón. Hochman ordered prosecutors to speed up reviews of cases involving allegations of sexual abuse or family violence shortly after The Times article was published.

Garcia-Aquino is due back in court in late March. He has also been accused of sexually assaulting a third minor who played on his team in Sylmar in 2022. The Los Angeles Police Department investigated that case.

Both victims are expected to testify against Garcia-Aquino at a preliminary hearing later this year, Thompson said in court.