Older Asians could be susceptible to ATM robberies during Lunar New Year, officials warn

Students interact with dragon dancers performing at a Lunar New Year event hosted by the Anaheim School District in Anaheim last year.

Officials in Los Angeles County warned that elderly Asians withdrawing cash from automated teller machines to participate in a Lunar New Year tradition could be vulnerable to robberies.

“Individuals visiting banks and ATMs are prime targets for criminal opportunists, especially during major holidays such as the upcoming Lunar New Year,” Los Angeles County Dist. Atty. Nathan Hochman said in a news release. “I urge the public to remain aware of their surroundings when conducting banking business. Trust your instincts — if you believe something appears suspicious, report it immediately.”

The Lunar New Year begins Feb. 17. It’s a tradition during the celebration to give cash to loved ones in red envelopes, making elderly Asian residents who make withdrawals at ATMs more vulnerable to robberies during this time.

Two Los Angeles residents, Russel Hardy and Cameron Perry, were sentenced in March 2024 to four and 10 years in prison for armed robberies, respectively.

The men allegedly cased banks to prey on people who were withdrawing or depositing money at banks, according to the release. An elderly woman was dragged across a parking lot in one incident that was recorded on video. Victims were alone in all of the incidents.

Long Beach resident Dangelo Davonte Thomas and Lancaster resident Demoryie Watts were convicted of robbing bank customers at parking lots in Glendale, Temple City, La Puente, Rosemead and Rowland Heights, according to the release. Thomas was sentenced to 20 years and four months in prison while Watts was sentenced to 16 years in prison.

In Van Nuys, three people were accused of conducting a string of armed robberies last summer at ATMs, according to a release. The defendants face nine to 37 years in prison.

There is also an ongoing case filed against two men accused of targeting Asian women, including one woman who had just exited a bank when she was robbed and one victim who was robbed while using the bank’s outdoor ATM, according to the release.

“As a matter of good practice, always be aware of your surroundings and keep safety in mind when visiting banking institutions or ATMs,” Pasadena Police Chief Gene Harris said.

Hochman advised that people be vigilant of their surroundings, call 911 if something appears suspicious of if they’re being followed, park in well-lit areas, and lock car doors immediately after getting in the vehicle.