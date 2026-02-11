Chilean robbery crew used disguises, blowtorches and cellphone jammers to break into banks, ATMs

Surveillance camera footage of alleged members of a bank heist crew who wore construction vests and surgical masks as they carried out robberies across California, according to federal prosecutors.

A member of a sophisticated Chilean ATM robbery crew that used disguises and cellphone jammers to steal millions of dollars in heists across the West Coast pleaded guilty to federal charges Monday.

Maite Celis Silva, a 27-year-old from Chile, admitted to renting vacation properties near banks in California, Oregon and Washington as the robbery crew investigated ATMs to target, according to authorities, who said the rentals were used as staging areas for the 10-person crew, which used construction disguises, blowtorches, and cellphone jammers to break into ATMs and banks and steal cash between May and October of 2024.

Silva was involved in heists that totaled in more than $5.5 million, federal prosecutors said.

Prosecutors filed charges against the 10-person crew in October, and Silva reached a deal this month while facing 10 counts of bank robbery and one count of conspiracy to commit a bank robbery. She agreed to plead guilty to one count of each.

Charges still are pending against the other nine alleged members of the crew.

Silva is scheduled to be sentenced June 1 and faces a maximum of 20 years for bank robbery and five years for the conspiracy charge. As part of the agreement, however, prosecutors agreed to recommend lower sentencing guidelines.