Los Angeles man dies on advanced ski trail near Lake Tahoe
A Los Angeles man died in an accident outside a Northern California ski resort Friday morning, authorities confirmed Wednesday.
Nicholas Kenworthy, 26, reportedly was traversing a difficult trail designed for experienced skiers when he died. Elise Soviar, Placer County sheriff’s communications manager, confirmed the 26-year-old was the victim of the accident.
Kenworthy was skiing near the Northstar California Resort in Truckee, just outside Lake Tahoe.
No information on the type of accident or injuries sustained by Kenworthy was available, according to Soviar.
Northstar’s media contact number has been deactivated and an email to the resort was not immediately returned.
The resort’s ski patrol initially responded to the injured skier, who was trekking through the rugged and advanced Martis Trail, according to the Sierra Sun, which covers the local community.
Sheriff’s officials have called off a search for a California skier missing since Christmas in the Tahoe area.
The ski patrol handed over lifesaving duties to the Truckee Fire Department, according to the Sun. Kenworthy was pronounced dead, however, before reaching a local hospital.
An email to the Truckee Fire Department was not immediately returned.
The death happened four years after a previous tragedy near Northstar.
Search teams located the body of 43-year-old Colorado native Rory Angelotta in an area north of the resort on Jan. 8, 2022. Angelotta was last seen Dec. 25, 2021, heading up a ski lift at the resort, according to the Placer County Sheriff’s Department.