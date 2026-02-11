Fast-moving storm floods SoCal freeways, triggers flash flood warning in burn scar

Groundskeeper Manuel Nava leaps over a flooded area of Pacific Coast Highway while working in the rain in Sunset Beach in early January.

A fast moving storm drenched Los Angeles overnight and triggered a flash flood warning in a local burn scar Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service.

The storm dumped more than an inch of rain in Ojai in Ventura County, nearly three-quarters of an inch in downtown Los Angeles and dropped rain at nearly .75 inches an hour in the Angeles National Forest, triggering a flash flood warning.

“Wow! That was some impressive rain that moved quickly through coastal Ventura County,” the National Weather Service’s Oxnard office posted on X Tuesday night, adding that it received .66 inches of rain from the quick-moving storm.

By 6 a.m. Wednesday, the storm was flowing east at about 15 mph and was exiting Los Angeles County hours earlier than initially expected.

Overnight, the storm flooded a lane of the 5 freeway near Dodger Stadium, the roadway where the 710 freeway meets the 5 freeway, a lane of the northbound 110 freeway where it connects with the 105 freeway and all lanes of the 710 freeway south of Cesar Chavez Ave.

The rain is expected to continue on and off across the Southland before tapering off in the afternoon, according to a Weather Service forecast.